Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Bowser announces run for animal mayor of Coronado

2 min.

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Bowser the Bulldog and family

Leadership You Can Sink Your Teeth Into: Bowser the Bulldog Announces Run for Coronado Animal Mayor

Bowser Van Tuyl, an English bulldog rescued from PAWS of Coronado, is pleased to announce his candidacy for the Coronado Animal Mayoral Race, a fundraiser for PAWS of Coronado.

Bowser was dropped off by a community member at PAWS of Coronado in September when he was just seven weeks old. Although he was quickly adopted by a local family, Bowser suffered from explosive diarrhea and required several rounds of prescription antiparasitic medications to regain health. Now, at ten months old and a strapping 35 pounds, this spirited community member is ready to launch his political career to make Coronado a safe, beautiful place for humans and animals alike.

“Animal inclusivity is a hallmark of my campaign,” said Bowser Van Tuyl. “Humans have access to so many perks like gyms, the community center, the library, and restaurants and bars. Animals, in contrast, are second-class citizens. We deserve the same access and respect afforded to humans when it comes to health, lifestyle and recreation needs.”

Bowser is advocating for several city-wide upgrades and perks, including a fenced in dog park.

“Coronado needs a proper, fenced in dog park. This is a no-brainer,” said Bowser. “Without off-leash play in a social setting, we are unable to develop our play skills and connect with other dogs in the community. Preferably, the dog park would have an agility course.”

He also advocates for increased water and treat stations at all local businesses, as well as the creation of “Free Little Toy Stations” where dogs can have access to new or lightly-used dog toys, which are essential for stimulation and brain development.

Bowser is also fighting for clean beaches and water. He’s joining forces with the Stop the Sewage Club to help fight the cross-border sewage crisis, and, most importantly, get Dog Beach cleaned up. He really, really wants to go to Dog Beach but his owners won’t take him there because there is poop in the water. They’re also worried about his paws getting infected.

And Bowser might be an English Bulldog, but he wants to make one thing clear: he is a voice for ALL local pets. He wants to launch monthly social “meetups” for cats, amphibians, birds, reptiles, rabbits and guinea pigs who seek connection and friendship with other creatures. These could range from “Bunny Hoppy Hours” to a “Lizard Lounge” and even a “Whisker and Waffle” social club.

Finally, Bowser wants to increase awareness and fundraising for PAWS of Coronado, which only gets a portion of its funding from the city.

“Some residents are under the impression that PAWS is 100% funded by the City of Coronado,” said Bowser. “While we are extremely grateful for the generous funding the city gives us, we need help from local citizens and businesses to offer the high-level of care Coronado residents want for their pets, lost and found, old and young.”

One easy way to help out is to VOTE for your favorite animal mayoral candidate at https://form.jotform.com/paws_marketing/paws-2026-animal-mayor-vote.

To connect with Bowser, follow him on Instagram @bowserofcoronado, or send him an email at [email protected]. Please allow 24 hours to respond to requests, as he is just learning to type.

Bowser the Bulldog



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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