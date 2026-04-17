Open letter from CUSD Trustee Palacios-Peters

April is Month of the Military Child. I would like to take this opportunity to recognize all the military-connected students that we have in our district. Over one-third of our students are military-connected, and each one brings strength, resilience, and perspective that enriches us all. I would also like to acknowledge that we have many military-connected employees in our district as well. These staff members serve our district in a special way, providing connections to military students, while also giving comfort and stability to their own children at home.

💜 In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, many show support by wearing purple, which symbolizes the combined colors of all military branches. It’s a simple gesture, but a meaningful and visual one that reminds these children and their families that they are seen and valued.

The official flower of the military child is the dandelion, a symbol of resilience and strength. Like the hardy flower, military children learn to put down roots and bloom wherever life (and the military) takes them, often navigating frequent moves and new schools with remarkable courage.

World events have made current deployments and military service even more challenging. Deployments and separations have been extended, keeping parents away from their children for longer than expected. While military families are no strangers to uncertainty, that doesn’t make the distance any easier. As military families know, the only thing to expect is the unexpected.

As a military spouse myself, I understand the mix of emotions, and the additional responsibility shouldered by those of us on the homefront. My spouse was also recently sent abroad on extended assignment, and I know firsthand both the strain of that time apart and the relief of being reunited.

Our Board also includes three retired servicemembers who bring their own lived experiences and deep understanding of military life. Together, we are committed to supporting our district in providing meaningful and effective supports to our military students, families and staff.

To all of our military-connected children, spouses, and staff members, please know that you are not alone. We see you, we appreciate you, we celebrate you, and we support you. Please reach out to us for any support or assistance.

~ Alexia Palacios-Peters, CUSD Trustee





