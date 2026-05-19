“The Play That Goes Wrong” extended at Lamb’s through June 14

Lamb’s Players Theatre has added another week to its run of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer.

A longtime performance company is celebrating a milestone year with a new theatre, a world premiere play, and funding for better production quality. What could possibly go wrong?

The play, directed by Robert Smyth with Assistant Director and Fight & Movement Choreographer Jordan Miller, features Geno Carr, Spencer Gerber, Caitie Grady, Brian Mackey, Bryan Banville, Walter Murray, Mike Sears, and Rachael VanWormer.

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week, the theatre’s seating section, and available discounts. The show runs on Wednesday at 2 and 7 pm; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or at the Lamb’s Box Office, open Wed.-Sat., 12-6 pm.





