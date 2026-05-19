Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Stage

“The Play That Goes Wrong” extended at Lamb’s through June 14

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Lamb’s Players Theatre has added another week to its run of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer.

Photo by J.T. McMillan

A longtime performance company is celebrating a milestone year with a new theatre, a world premiere play, and funding for better production quality. What could possibly go wrong?

The play, directed by Robert Smyth with Assistant Director and Fight & Movement Choreographer Jordan Miller, features Geno Carr, Spencer Gerber, Caitie Grady, Brian Mackey, Bryan Banville, Walter Murray, Mike Sears, and Rachael VanWormer.

Photo by J.T. McMillan

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week, the theatre’s seating section, and available discounts. The show runs on Wednesday at 2 and 7 pm; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or at the Lamb’s Box Office, open Wed.-Sat., 12-6 pm.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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