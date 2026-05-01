Friday, May 1, 2026
EntertainmentStage

Celebrating human resilience through dance

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
The CoSA Spring Dance performance, Moments Suspended, will celebrate the artistic achievements of this year’s graduating seniors, Marina Villegas, Eleanor McLellan, and Noemi Swearingen Ordonez. There will be two shows, May 8 and 9 at 7 pm.

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance invites audiences to Moments Suspended, a collection of original dance works that observes and honors the present moment, and celebrates the artistic achievements of this year’s graduating seniors. The concert takes the stage May 8 and 9 at 7 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. Tickets are available here and at CoSASanDiego.com.

“Time often becomes measured in milestones,” said Caryn Ipapo-Glass, COSA Dance Director, “but so much life has been lived through all of the inbetween. So many moments have come before the where, and the who, we are right now. As we live from milestone to milestone, we take each in-between moment with us; it leaves its mark and informs who we will become and where we will go next.”

This uniquely diverse concert features 16 original dance works, choreographed by both faculty and student artists. Each piece briefly suspends the moments that have brought us all to this present experience, connecting us to the many moments that have contributed to each life’s story; inspiring us to rest within the present moment, whether it be joyous or adverse, more often.

“As I begin to wrap up this school year, I am profoundly aware of the impact this present moment will have on me as an educator. This incredible collective of young humans and artists, my first CoSA Dance cohort, has left an indelible mark on my being and they will continue to be a part of everything we go on to do and accomplish within this program,” said Ipapo-Glass.

For more information about this compelling evening of dance, visit CoSASanDiego.com.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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