From Concept to Concert: CoSA Dance and Digital Arts Bring “Envision” to the Stage

Have you ever wondered how a choreographer brings an idea to life in movement? The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Dance Conservatory, in partnership with the Digital Arts Conservatory, will showcase Envision–an exciting evening of dance and filmmaking at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 16 and Saturday May 17 at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale at CoSASanDiego.com and at this link.

The evening of original dances offers a behind-the-scenes peek of our dancemakers and their creative processes by CoSA Digital Arts Film students. The event also features solo performances from the five graduating seniors.

“In Envision, CoSA Dance invites audiences to peek behind the curtain and witness how dances are made from concept to concert,” said Gina Bolles Sorensen, conservatory chair. Three filmmakers have stepped into the studio to witness CoSA dancemakers in the creative process, according to Sorensen. The event features documentary films threaded throughout the program to share insights about how dances are made, complete with interviews with the choreographers and footage of the rehearsal process. One highlight in the program is ‘The Point of Vanishing,’ a nine-minute dance for the full ensemble, directed by Sorensen.

“The thing about dance is that it’s here and gone,” said Sorensen. “A dance is never performed or seen the same way twice. We work in an artform that is always in a state of vanishing.”

In addition to dances by seven CoSA Dance faculty, the program features dances by eleven student choreographers.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at cosafoundation.org.





