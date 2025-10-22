Lights, Camera, Fear! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights

Whispers in the Woods: Digital Arts Horror Nights
It screens and causes screams at the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory’s Horror Nights taking place on Tuesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 30. For two chilling and thrilling nights, students will showcase their A+ work focused on the theme: Creepy Campfire stories – ranging from ghost stories to monster and stalker lore, it’s all happening at the Coronado High School Black Box Theatre, 650 D Avenue from 6 to 7:30 pm each night.
To prepare for the project, students chose a campfire story to represent their form of digital art that includes their unconventional storytelling and suspenseful audience appeal. Students explored how campfire stories can be brought to life through creativity and horror.
“Students are excited to test their skills in a horror genre,” said Anna Woerman, CoSA DigArts Conservatory Director and Teacher. “They love horror and retelling the genre in their own way. Students get to be creative within the theme and they like to push the limits, within a PG-13 appropriateness,” added Woerman.
Horror Nights, now in its 16th year, is a much-loved DigArts tradition. Since horror night occurs in October, students are tasked with beginning their projects as soon as they start school. They begin with sketches and brainstorming, then they storyboard, film, animate, or begin to design in Illustrator or Photoshop in anticipation of their show October 28 and 30.
The event is recommended for middle school aged children or older. Concessions will also be available for sale.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, seniors, and military and are on sale now at cosasandiego.com or can be purchased prior to each performance.