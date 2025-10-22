Lights, Camera, Fear! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights

Whispers in the Woods: Digital Arts Horror Nights

It screens and causes screams at the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory’s Horror Nights taking place on Tuesday, October 28 and Thursday, October 30. For two chilling and thrilling nights, students will showcase their A+ work focused on the theme: Creepy Campfire stories – ranging from ghost stories to monster and stalker lore, it’s all happening at the Coronado High School Black Box Theatre, 650 D Avenue from 6 to 7:30 pm each night.

To prepare for the project, students chose a campfire story to represent their form of digital art that includes their unconventional storytelling and suspenseful audience appeal. Students explored how campfire stories can be brought to life through creativity and horror.

“Students are excited to test their skills in a horror genre,” said Anna Woerman, CoSA DigArts Conservatory Director and Teacher. “They love horror and retelling the genre in their own way. Students get to be creative within the theme and they like to push the limits, within a PG-13 appropriateness,” added Woerman.

Horror Nights, now in its 16th year, is a much-loved DigArts tradition. Since horror night occurs in October, students are tasked with beginning their projects as soon as they start school. They begin with sketches and brainstorming, then they storyboard, film, animate, or begin to design in Illustrator or Photoshop in anticipation of their show October 28 and 30.

The event is recommended for middle school aged children or older. Concessions will also be available for sale.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, seniors, and military and are on sale now at cosasandiego.com or can be purchased prior to each performance.

About Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA)

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, and is home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides a pre-professional, intricate arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Technical Theatre Production, and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





