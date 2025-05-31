“Matilda Jr.” Set to Enchant Audiences at the Coronado Performing Arts Center June 9 & 10

Join Islander Youth Theatre, in conjunction with CoSA Foundation and Playground Players Productions, for a night of magic, music, singing and dancing as our talented young performers bring this beloved story to life. It’s all happening at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue on Monday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase at this link or CoSASanDiego.com.

“Don’t miss the chance to experience the enchanting world of Matilda with our amazing cast,” said Stephanie Nurding, production manager. “It’s a family-friendly show and great for all ages. It’s the perfect first-time theatre experience for kids.”

The musical is produced by Laura Beuno, who has directed Islander Youth Theatre since 2016. “Matilda Jr.” marks the 14th musical she has brought to the stage in Coronado.





