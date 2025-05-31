Saturday, May 31, 2025
Stage

“Matilda Jr.” Set to Enchant Audiences at the Coronado Performing Arts Center June 9 & 10

Less than 1 min.
CoSA
CoSA
The cast of “Matilda Jr.”

Join Islander Youth Theatre, in conjunction with CoSA Foundation and Playground Players Productions, for a night of magic, music, singing and dancing as our talented young performers bring this beloved story to life. It’s all happening at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue on Monday, June 9 and Tuesday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase at this link or CoSASanDiego.com.

“Don’t miss the chance to experience the enchanting world of Matilda with our amazing cast,” said Stephanie Nurding, production manager. “It’s a family-friendly show and great for all ages. It’s the perfect first-time theatre experience for kids.”

The musical is produced by Laura Beuno, who has directed Islander Youth Theatre since 2016. “Matilda Jr.” marks the 14th musical she has brought to the stage in Coronado.

The “Matilda Jr.” Show Choir.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CoSA
CoSAhttp://cosasandiego.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Master Chorale Presents Finale Concert “Mixtape” at Coronado Performing Arts Center

People

CoSA’s “Cabaret” Named Top Five Musical of the Season by Broadway San Diego

Entertainment

From Concept to Concert: CoSA Dance and Digital Arts Bring “Envision” to the Stage

Stage

Coronado Playhouse and PigPen Theatre Co.’s “The Mountain Song” Soars On Stage

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Stage

Coronado Performing Arts Center Presents “Cabaret!” – Musical Explores Themes of Decadence and Denial at Berlin Nightclub

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CoSA Visual Arts Showcases “Centered” – A Special Exhibit at C3 Gallery

Stage

Coronado Performing Arts Center Presents “Cabaret!” – Musical Explores Themes of Decadence and Denial at Berlin Nightclub

Education

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Welcomes Prospective New Students and Families at CoSA Preview Night

Stage

“Peter and the Starcatcher” Opens Friday Night at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Stage

Fly Away with “Peter and the Starcatcher” at CoSA’s Winter Play

Entertainment

When Art and Wellness Collide: Original Artwork and Dance Choreographies Featured in CoSA Collaboration with Safe Harbor

More Local News

With International Collector Complete, Coronado’s Beaches Reopen — Aside from Silver Strand

News

City Council Agenda: To Increase Renewable Energy, Coronado May Join CCA

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Celebrates 50 Years

Military

Islander Track & Field Sends Four Girls to State Finals

Sports

Tijuana Sewage Closes Coronado’s Beaches Again

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Van Day Trip to Living Coast Discovery Center – Limited Seats