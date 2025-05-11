CoSA’s Cabaret Named Top Five Musical of the Season by Broadway San Diego

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory is proud to announce that its production of Cabaret has been selected by Broadway San Diego as one of the top five musicals of the season. In addition, Bruno Dominguez, who played the emcee, and Katie Moreno, who stared as Sally Bowles, were named Top 10 Best Actor and Top 10 Best Actress, respectfully.

The full cast of Cabaret will perform at the Balboa Theatre on Sunday, May 25 to compete for top honors. The winners of Best Actor and Best Actress will go on to the “Jimmy” awards in New York City on June 23 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

This is CoSA’s third nomination for Best Musical, according to Barbara Wolf, CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory Director. In 2014, CoSA won for its production of “Legally Blonde.”

“We had an amazing team with this show,” said Wolf. “Our choreographers–Gina Sorensen and Lauren Pym–did amazing work on the dances and our designers and musical director made this a remarkable show.”

For Katie Moreno, the chance to play Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” was a dream come true. She says she’s grateful for opportunity to take on the challenging role before leaving CoSA.

“I am beyond excited that the Broadway San Diego Awards team is giving me the opportunity to represent our school as one of their Top 20 finalists,” said Moreno. “I am also so happy that our entire cast and crew were recognized for their hard work and passion to make this show a success.”

Dominguez, who played the emcee, is excited to perform at Balboa Theatre.

“I am incredibly thankful and ecstatic to have the opportunity to attend and perform at the Broadway San Diego Awards,” said Dominguez. “I look forward to giving my all at the show!”

Tickets for the competition on Sunday, May 25 at 6 pm are available at this link.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.






