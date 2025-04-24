CoSA Visual Arts Showcases “Centered” – A Special Exhibit at C3 Gallery

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Arts conservatory is set to enchant guests with the exhibit “Centered” at C3 Gallery at 1845 Strand Way on Tuesday, April 29 from 5:30 to 7pm. More than 125 pieces from all students will be on display, including 3D art. The exhibit also features a 2025 Senior Showcase called “Flashback.”

“The seniors like the ‘Flashback’ theme because they can look through the work they have produced over the last four years and choose works they prefer,” said Karrie Jackson, Visual Arts Conservatory Chair. “Their work has really evolved to showcase more advanced technical skill and portraits.”

The opening reception will be held in the Nautilus Room, and the event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

For graduating seniors like Ben Byars, the exhibit is a chance to showcase art that has grown and developed over the years.

“Of all the subjects I’ve painted and drawn, portraits have been my favorite,” said Byars. “This year has led to some of my favorite stylistic and compositional experimentation with portraiture, and I hope to continue with it going forward.”

As conservatory chair, Jackson is excited that CoSA Visual Arts has expanded this year to accommodate growing interest after running a waitlist for more than ten years.

“I’m so grateful we can make room for more enthusiastic and skilled student artists,” said Jackson. “I personally believe creativity should be cultivated and not competitive, so I am happy more students have the space and the community to cultivate their interest.”

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





