Wednesday, May 14, 2025
EducationEntertainment

Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

2 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

Roll out the red carpet! The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory will host this year’s awards show, the Digital Arts Extravaganza, on Thursday, May 22 from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. This exciting and interactive show features student work in photography, graphic design, film and animation. Not only are guests treated to amazing works of digital art, but they get to vote for “Viewer’s Choice” in several categories.

This year’s red carpet event features an artists’ reception, galleries for still artwork and film festivals from animators and filmmakers. There will be live voting for best of show as well as an awards presentation.

“This is our end-of-the-year celebration, and it’s a culminating event where our level four students share their final capstone projects,” said Michelle Evenson, film and design teacher. “Students work for several weeks to create personal legacy projects to showcase at the Extravaganza.”

The event is almost entirely student-produced. The students created all the live voting forms, the gallery cards, and they also emcee the event.

The artists’ reception will open at 5 pm in the theatre lobby and will feature the works of photography, graphic design, and game design students. The film and animation screenings will begin promptly at 5:30 pm in the main theatre and conclude at 7:30 pm.

Get tickets at CoSASanDiego.com or at this link.

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.

 

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Middle School Robotics Wins Big at Spring Showdown

Education

Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

Entertainment

From Concept to Concert: CoSA Dance and Digital Arts Bring “Envision” to the Stage

Education

Coronado High Senior Receives North Island Credit Union Foundation Scholarship

Community News

CoSA Visual Arts Showcases “Centered” – A Special Exhibit at C3 Gallery

Education

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Offering Class of 2025 Marilyn Foster Scholarships

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado High School “Stop the Sewage” Club Set to Spark Community Engagement at Upcoming Forum

People

Local Author Christine Mott Wins International Award for Children’s Book

Community News

Coronado Unified School District Votes to Remain in Sewage Litigation

Travel

Rolling the Dice: Road Trip to Vegas…with Teenagers!

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

More Local News

Parakeet Cafe & Juicery: Strategic Consolidation

Business

The Deli Case at Garage Buona Forchetta, and Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Sandwich

Dining

Bungalow 56 Founders to Open New Retail Space in the Heart of Coronado

Business

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado May Follow

City of Coronado

Coronado Middle School Robotics Wins Big at Spring Showdown

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Marco Tabet Is Appointed as General Manager at Hotel del Coronado