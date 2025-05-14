Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

Roll out the red carpet! The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory will host this year’s awards show, the Digital Arts Extravaganza, on Thursday, May 22 from 5 to 7:30 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. This exciting and interactive show features student work in photography, graphic design, film and animation. Not only are guests treated to amazing works of digital art, but they get to vote for “Viewer’s Choice” in several categories.

This year’s red carpet event features an artists’ reception, galleries for still artwork and film festivals from animators and filmmakers. There will be live voting for best of show as well as an awards presentation.

“This is our end-of-the-year celebration, and it’s a culminating event where our level four students share their final capstone projects,” said Michelle Evenson, film and design teacher. “Students work for several weeks to create personal legacy projects to showcase at the Extravaganza.”

The event is almost entirely student-produced. The students created all the live voting forms, the gallery cards, and they also emcee the event.

The artists’ reception will open at 5 pm in the theatre lobby and will feature the works of photography, graphic design, and game design students. The film and animation screenings will begin promptly at 5:30 pm in the main theatre and conclude at 7:30 pm.

Get tickets at CoSASanDiego.com or at this link.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





