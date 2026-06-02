“This is your country; don’t give it up”: State leaders visit Coronado, advocate for voting access

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Congressmen Scott Peters addressed dozens of locals at the Coronado Democratic Club’s “Blue Wave Brunch” on Saturday, May 30. The leaders advocated for voting access, democratic values, and confronting political bullies.

“This is your country; don’t give it up,” said California Secretary of State Shirley Weber. “You cannot be complacent.”

The annual fundraiser — held at Feast and Fareway — featured awards to Democratic Club committee members, a performance from the Coronado School of the Arts tour group led by David McBean, and a group sing-a-long of “This Land is Your Land,” in addition to speeches from state leaders.

Secretary of State Weber was introduced by her daughter and California State Senator Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson. Pierson said that her mom was raised in a family that understood both the fragility and the power of the vote, and that her mom was someone who dedicated her life to justice, dedication and civic participation.

Weber is California’s first Black Secretary of State and the fifth Black American to serve as a state constitutional officer in California’s 175-year history.

Weber said her parents left Jim Crow-era Arkansas after being threatened by a lynch mob, and her parents didn’t have the opportunity to vote until they moved West.

“As soon as my parents came to California, the first thing they did was register to vote,” she said. “And when they discovered that there was no polling place around our house that they could use, my parents volunteered their home. For all my life until my mother’s death, people came to vote in our living room.”

She said her mom was proudly known as the “voting lady,” and that she — along with her seven siblings — were happy to make their home a voting place. She said her parents would never have been able to vote in Arkansas.

“When I think of those things, it makes me realize that the power is there,” said Weber. “But we have taken it for granted…We don’t rush out to vote as you folks do now. We have to continue to fight for the right to vote.”

Weber said that, in her position, she’s fighting to ensure that every American citizen — in California and across the nation — has the ability to exercise this right.

“We will not allow people to put obstacles in our way, and make it harder and more difficult for us to exercise our God-given right to vote,” she said.

It’s a sentiment that Sean Wilbur, who is graduating Coronado High School this year, takes to heart.

“There’s no reason we should be kicking people out of polling places if they are there in line, and on time,” Wilbur said. “There is no reason we should be trashing mail-in ballots that were time-stamped. There is no reason to be putting up more barriers unless you know your policy is terrible.”

Wilbur referenced disputes in some states over whether mail ballots received after Election Day should be counted if they were postmarked on time, as well as election-related lawsuits involving polling hours and voter access and extended voting hours.

Wilbur said that proposed voting reform will affect not only people of color, but also all married women in the country, who will have to spend extra time and money to access documents that millions of people aren’t privileged enough to have. But Wilbur said he was pleased to see so many community members connecting over the luncheon.

“I’m stoked to see my neighbors and community members out there,” said Wilbur. “Coronado is such a small town and it’s great we get to build these relationships and see people really showing up for Coronado and supporting democratic values, which are really common sense ideas, based on the Constitution.”

Ron Mandelbaum, who helped plan the brunch, said he hoped to create a morning that was fun and engaging. He said he was pleased that the Coronado Democratic Club is growing in numbers, with membership approaching 400. “People think of Coronado as Republican, but that’s not really true anymore,” said Mandelbaum. “In the last two presidential elections, more Coronado residents actually voted for Democrats.” According to 2024 voting data, 3,474 residents voted for Kamala Harris, compared to 2969 who voted for Donald Trump. In 2020, Joe Biden edged out Donald Trump with 5308 votes compared to 4575. But overall, registered Republicans in Coronado outnumber Democrats, at 4,284 and 3,571, respectfully. Weber, who worked as a professor at San Diego State University at the age of 23 and graduated from UCLA with a doctoral degree by the age of 26, says she’s no stranger to adversaries. In addition to serving as a San Diego assembly member and chair of the San Diego Unified School District, she’s worked to mitigate hate crimes on California college campuses and pursue reforms in criminal justice. “I know what bullies look like, and I know how to fight them,” said Weber. “Don’t be the polite one in the room when someone is rude. Make sure they know that you stand strong and firm, and you will not give up and you will never give in.” Wilbur also believes it’s important for community members to stand up to bullies no matter where they reside. “We need to stand up to the bullies in our country, and also the bullies in our own town who say that certain policies or beliefs are not welcome, or that the ability to protest is not welcome,” said Wilbur. A visit from Congressmen Scott Peters was a surprise, as he entered from the golf course side of the restaurant to cheers of the crowd. “I think we’re going to see a big change in the country,” said Peters. “But it doesn’t happen without the engagement and volunteering and the passion of folks like you. (…) Thank you for your support of me, for the support of the ‘right thing,’ and the support of American values.”





