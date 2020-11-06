Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 6, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Coronado Voters Pick Biden Over Trump in Early Results – Republican Candidate Picked in 1992-2016 Elections

By Coronado Times

Interactive results map shows presidential race results by zip code and city.  Source:  The Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times launched an interactive “results map” that displays election results by zip code or city.  The results are not official at this time, but current numbers show that Coronado voters (zip 92118) voted for former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

According to the San Diego Registrar of Voters, as of 11/1/2020, Coronado has a total of 11,572 registered voters of which 4,510 are registered Republicans and 3,504 are registered Democrats.  There are other minor political party affiliations as well as 2,876 that declined to state their political party affiliation.

The Coronado Times researched the last seven elections going back to 1992 and confirmed that Coronado voters chose a Republican presidential candidate every time over their Democratic opponent.  All data below comes directly from the Supplement to the Statement of Vote which has been certified by the Office of the California Secretary of State, Elections Division.  Links are provided under the results of each election.  Results from 1996 and 1992 had poor quality scans, but the numbers were still able to be determined.

President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden. Source: Facebook

2020 Cast by Coronado Registered Voters (results as of Nov. 6, at 12pm)
(D) Joe Biden:  4125
(R) Donald Trump:  3314
https://www.latimes.com/projects/trump-biden-election-results-california/

2016 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) Donald Trump:  4213 (won election)
(D) Hilary Clinton:  4024
https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/sov/2016-general/ssov/ssov-complete.pdf

2012 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) Mitt Romney:  5230
(D) Barack Obama:  3455 (won election)
2008 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) John McCain:  5260
(D) Barack Obama:  3855 (won election)
2004 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) George W. Bush: 5773 (won election)
(D) John Kerry:  3326
2000 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) George W. Bush:  5556 (won election)
(D) Al Gore:  2823
1996 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) Bob Dole:  5197
(D) Bill Clinton:  2654 (won election)
1992 Votes Cast by Coronado Registered Voters
(R) George H. W. Bush:  4310
(D) Bill Clinton:  2817 (won election)
