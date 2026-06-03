Coronado beaches close as sewage treatment plant hit with ‘excessive’ flows

As Mexico works to repair a wastewater line that collapsed twice in two weeks, Coronado’s beaches have closed.

Due to the collapse, the main wastewater treatment plant that handles Tijuana sewage is receiving “excessive” flows well beyond its design capacity, according to the US Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC).

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is designed to treat 35 million gallons per day (MGD), reached peak flows of more than 60 MGD for 9 hours over the weekend. For 13 hours, flows were above 45 MGD.

On May 29, the Parallel Gravity Line in Tijuana collapsed, just two weeks after emergency repairs to the same line were completed. The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

Transboundary flows are also present in the related canyon collectors. The IBWC said it is sending additional staff and equipment to reduce the flows at these collectors, which intercept and divert dry-weather transboundary flows and sewage originating in Mexico to the South Bay plant.

Meanwhile, the following beaches closed in Coronado on June 2: the Silver Strand Shoreline, Avenida Lunar, the North Beach station to the Dog Beach station, and the Coronado Lifeguard Tower station to the Coronado station. Check current beach closures here.

US officials are pressing Mexico to complete repairs to the pipeline as quickly as possible to stop excess flows to the plant and the Tijuana River Channel.

In the meantime, the flows into the river are expected to cause stronger odors in the area.

Mexican authorities say the repairs are expected to take several days.





