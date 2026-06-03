Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Coronado beaches close as sewage treatment plant hit with ‘excessive’ flows

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Beach closures as of 9 a.m. on June 3. For current closures, check sdbeachinfo.com.

As Mexico works to repair a wastewater line that collapsed twice in two weeks, Coronado’s beaches have closed.

Due to the collapse, the main wastewater treatment plant that handles Tijuana sewage is receiving “excessive” flows well beyond its design capacity, according to the US Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC).

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is designed to treat 35 million gallons per day (MGD), reached peak flows of more than 60 MGD for 9 hours over the weekend. For 13 hours, flows were above 45 MGD.

On May 29, the Parallel Gravity Line in Tijuana collapsed, just two weeks after emergency repairs to the same line were completed. The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

Photo courtesy of Mexican Section of the IBWC (CILA)

Transboundary flows are also present in the related canyon collectors. The IBWC said it is sending additional staff and equipment to reduce the flows at these collectors, which intercept and divert dry-weather transboundary flows and sewage originating in Mexico to the South Bay plant.

Meanwhile, the following beaches closed in Coronado on June 2: the Silver Strand Shoreline, Avenida Lunar, the North Beach station to the Dog Beach station, and the Coronado Lifeguard Tower station to the Coronado station. Check current beach closures here.

US officials are pressing Mexico to complete repairs to the pipeline as quickly as possible to stop excess flows to the plant and the Tijuana River Channel.

In the meantime, the flows into the river are expected to cause stronger odors in the area.

Mexican authorities say the repairs are expected to take several days.

 



3 COMMENTS

  1. This is a glimpse of our future coastline sewage contamination under the IBWC Minute Order 328. The future design flows when projects are completed will be over what we are experiencing now.

    • Judy….the is completely different. From 1962 to 2015 we had an average of 3 million gallons per year. Yes an entire year!…..now the flows are 15-20 million gallons per day

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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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