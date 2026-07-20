City Council agenda: Coronado poised to formalize CCA membership, sewer charges, and more

The agenda for this week’s meeting of the Coronado City Council includes the next formal step toward joining a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program for energy procurement, a public hearing on sewer service charges, and a slate of contracts on the consent calendar. Public comment will be heard.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. on July 21, in the City Council Chamber at 1825 Strand Way, and will be broadcast here. The full agenda is here. A recording of the meeting will be posted afterward here.

Council to take next step on joining San Diego Community Power

The council will consider resolution that would formalize Coronado’s membership in San Diego Community Power (SDCP), the Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) organization the council chose earlier this year.

The move follows the council’s Feb. 17 vote to proceed with joining SDCP, which capped a multi-year evaluation that began when Coronado adopted its Climate Action Plan in 2022. Under a CCA, a public agency purchases electricity on behalf of its residents and businesses — typically with a greater share of renewable sources — while the investor-owned utility (SDG&E, in Coronado’s case) continues to own the grid, deliver power, respond to outages and handle billing.

Three actions are before the council. First, it is asked to adopt a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute the Joint Powers Agreement and related documents needed to join SDCP. Second, it will introduce and conduct the first reading of an ordinance establishing a CCA program within the city, a step California law requires before a jurisdiction can participate. Third, the council will appoint one council member as its primary director and one alternate director to represent Coronado on the SDCP Board of Directors.

According to the staff report, adopting the ordinance does not immediately change anyone’s electric service, and there is no anticipated membership fee or fiscal impact to the city. SDCP’s preliminary analysis found that Coronado would make up roughly one percent of the organization’s annual energy load and could be absorbed into its existing portfolio. A second reading of the ordinance is expected in August, and the SDCP board is expected to consider Coronado’s membership at its September meeting.

Once enrolled, eligible residential and commercial customers would be automatically placed in SDCP’s default service but could opt out at any time and stay with SDG&E. Customer enrollment is currently anticipated to begin in March 2028.

The decision has drawn scrutiny over the years, including concerns raised as the city weighed the switch and earlier coverage of the two CCA options before the council. A council subcommittee of Councilmembers Carrie Downey and Kelly Purvis favored SDCP over the Clean Energy Alliance, citing SDCP’s larger size and its South Bay member cities.

Public hearing on sewer service charges

The council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2026-27 sewer service charge report, which sets the annual charge levied on each parcel receiving sewer service and collected through the San Diego County property tax roll. The charges reflect the updated rate schedule the council adopted in May following a Proposition 218 hearing. Staff project about $8 million in total sewer charge revenue for the year, roughly $5.7 million of it collected via the tax roll. The report must be filed with the county by Aug. 10 to make the tax roll. Property owners may register protests or objections at the hearing.

Extending the cross-border pollution emergency

Under general business, the council will consider extending its local emergency declaration over cross-border sewage pollution from the Tijuana River, first declared in March 2025 and renewed roughly every 60 days since, as state law requires.

Custodial and security contracts, ADU plans

Several notable contracts appear on the consent calendar rather than as discussion items, including a five-year custodial maintenance contract and a five-year beach patrol and event security agreement. The council will also review three floor plans for the city’s pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program.

Consent Calendar at a Glance

The consent calendar bundles items that are considered routine into a single vote, unless a specific item is pulled for discussion. This week’s consent items include:

A five-year custodial maintenance services contract for city facilities with CCS Facility Services – San Diego, Inc., at $632,328 annually.

A five-year agreement with Elite Show Services, Inc. for beach patrol, special events, recreation facility rental events and as-needed security services.

A resolution extending the local emergency due to the discovery of the invasive algae Caulerpa prolifera in the Coronado Cays.

Two professional services agreements for building support services, not to exceed $500,000 annually for each.

A resolution designating a blue curb zone in front of the residence at 841 C Avenue.

A resolution amending the fiscal year 2026-27 Personnel Authorization and Compensation Plan to incorporate classification changes and update holiday language.

Roughly $1.66 million in contracts and support services for the Street Preventative Maintenance – Zone 2 and 3 project, including a $1.3 million construction contract with Pavement Coatings, Co., plus an additional $261,300 appropriation from the Highway Users Tax Account.

Authorization to use three pre-approved floor plans for the city’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program.

Approval of warrants certified by the treasurer for fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27.





