Monday, July 6, 2026

Coronado city beaches downgrade from closure to advisory; Silver Strand remains closed

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Closures have lifted at Coronado’s city beaches for the first time in a month — with a caveat.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has downgraded the water contact closure at Coronado’s city beaches to an advisory, lifting the strictest restrictions just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The Avenida Lunar station moved to advisory status July 1, followed by the Coronado Main Lifeguard Tower station on July 3.

Silver Strand State Beach was not so lucky. Both ocean stations there — the north end and the guard shack — remain under a full closure that has been in place since June 2.

The distinction matters. Under county rules, a closure means the beach is off-limits to all water contact because of an imminent health threat from a sewage or chemical spill, and it stays in place until contamination is no longer present in the water. An advisory is a step down: bacteria levels in the water exceed state health standards, and the county advises beachgoers to avoid contact. Advisories are lifted when water samples come back within state standards.

In short: at an advisory beach, the county says swim at your own risk. At a closed beach, it says don’t swim at all.

The closures began after the Parallel Gravity Line in Tijuana collapsed May 29 — two weeks after emergency repairs to the same line were completed — sending flows to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant well beyond its 35 million gallon per day design capacity.

Current beach status is available at sdbeachinfo.com.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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