Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Community News

FOCUS program on homeless children – the crisis, solutions, and how you can help

2 min.

Thousands of San Diego Children are experiencing homelessness.Join FOCUS on May 27 at the Coronado Library to learn more about the crisis, the solutions, and how you can help.

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Every night in San Diego County, nearly 2,000 children and young adults face homelessness — most unseen by the community around them.

A homeless child is not who they are. It is what is happening to them.

Tonight, a teenage boy rejected by his family simply because of who he is will search for a place to sleep, too frightened to fully close his eyes. A young woman who spent years neglected, shuffled between foster homes, and eventually aged out of the system will curl up beside a building with nowhere else to go. Nearby, another teenage girl, lured from an abusive home by false promises of love, struggles to survive after being trafficked and exploited. A young mother who lost her job and then her home will lie awake through the night, her children wrapped beneath her arms, praying tomorrow brings shelter and safety.

These stories are heartbreaking, but they are not rare.

Thousands of children and youth in our region experience homelessness due to poverty, abuse, neglect, family rejection, foster care instability, trafficking, or unsafe living conditions. They are among the most vulnerable members of our community — at increased risk for violence, exploitation, gang recruitment, addiction, depression, and continued cycles of trauma.

The scale of the crisis can feel overwhelming. When one in four individuals experiencing homelessness first became unhoused as children or young adults, many wonder: can real solutions exist?

The answer is yes.

Across San Diego County, compassionate organizations are changing lives every day by providing shelter, counseling, education, job training, mentoring, and hope. These agencies are not only helping young people survive — they are helping them heal and build futures.

To learn more about the realities of youth homelessness and meet organizations successfully addressing this crisis, the public is invited to attend a special community evening on May 27 from 5:45 to 7:30 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library.

Hosted by FOCUS, the event will feature several nonprofit partners working directly with children and youth experiencing homelessness, including Urban Street Angels, Youth Assistance Coalition, Storefront, and Solutions for Change.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear brief presentations, ask questions, connect directly with agency representatives, and learn how our community can be part of meaningful solutions.

Behind every statistic is a child longing not just for shelter, but for safety, dignity, and hope. This evening is an opportunity to listen, to learn, and perhaps most importantly, to discover how together we can create solutions where compassion becomes action.



SourceFOCUS Friends of Children United Society

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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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