Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Sports

CIF San Diego Section Swim Finals sends one Islander to State Meet

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Gage Everitt, 1st place 100 free in the CIF San Diego Section Div 2. Submitted photo

Coronado Islander swimmers performed admirably in the CIF San Diego Section Finals this past Saturday with one earning a spot to compete at the State Championship Meet. Out of 31 teams in Division II, the Islander boys placed 7th overall and the girls 14th. Team parents expressed immense pride at what the team accomplished this season.

The stats from Saturday’s finals:

  • Girls 200 Medley Relay  Cornell, Stachowicz, Fallon, Garces – 2:00.08 (12th)
  • Boys 200 Medley Relay  R Richardson, C Karosich, Garcia Rojo, Mondzelewski – 1:46.90 (15th)
  • Boys 200 Free  Cedrick Tolentino – 1:47.91 (7th), Quint Richardson – 1:57.89 (8th)
  • Boys 200 IM  Luca Morocco – 1:57.66 (9th), Santi Garcia Rojo – 2:01.10 (11th)
  • Boys 50 Free  Devin Ertekin – 22.05 (11th)
  • Girls 100 Fly  Jillian Stachowicz – 1:00.60 (7th)
  • Boys 100 Fly  Devin Ertekin – 53.48 (10th)
  • Boys 100 Free  Gage Everitt – 45.69 (1st)
  • Boys 500 Free  Santi Garcia Rojo – 4:45.76 (6th), Cedrick Tolentino – 4:49.57 (7th)
  • Girls 100 Back  Kailyn Cornell – 1:03.24 (10th)
  • Boys 100 Back  Russell Richardson – 1:01.71 (16th)
  • Girls 100 Breast  Jillian Stachowicz – 1:09.85 (9th)
  • Boys 100 Breast  Luca Morocco – 1:01.62 (12th)
  • Girls 400 Free Relay  Cornell, Garces, Fallon, Stachowicz – 3:53.59 (11th)
  • Boys 400 Free Relay  Everitt, Ertekin, Q Richardson, Morocco – 3:11.62 (3rd, and a State Consideration Qualifying Time)

Gage Everitt officially earned his spot to compete at the State Championship Meet this coming weekend in the 100 Free (19th).

The boys 4×100 free relays missed the final cutoff by only 0.3 seconds or they’d be joining Gage at that meet.

 

Information submitted by Leigh Everitt



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Coronado Times Staff
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