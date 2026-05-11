CIF San Diego Section Swim Finals sends one Islander to State Meet

Coronado Islander swimmers performed admirably in the CIF San Diego Section Finals this past Saturday with one earning a spot to compete at the State Championship Meet. Out of 31 teams in Division II, the Islander boys placed 7th overall and the girls 14th. Team parents expressed immense pride at what the team accomplished this season.

The stats from Saturday’s finals:

Girls 200 Medley Relay Cornell, Stachowicz, Fallon, Garces – 2:00.08 (12th)

Cornell, Stachowicz, Fallon, Garces – 2:00.08 (12th) Boys 200 Medley Relay R Richardson, C Karosich, Garcia Rojo, Mondzelewski – 1:46.90 (15th)

R Richardson, C Karosich, Garcia Rojo, Mondzelewski – 1:46.90 (15th) Boys 200 Free Cedrick Tolentino – 1:47.91 (7th), Quint Richardson – 1:57.89 (8th)

Cedrick Tolentino – 1:47.91 (7th), Quint Richardson – 1:57.89 (8th) Boys 200 IM Luca Morocco – 1:57.66 (9th), Santi Garcia Rojo – 2:01.10 (11th)

Luca Morocco – 1:57.66 (9th), Santi Garcia Rojo – 2:01.10 (11th) Boys 50 Free Devin Ertekin – 22.05 (11th)

Devin Ertekin – 22.05 (11th) Girls 100 Fly Jillian Stachowicz – 1:00.60 (7th)

Jillian Stachowicz – 1:00.60 (7th) Boys 100 Fly Devin Ertekin – 53.48 (10th)

Devin Ertekin – 53.48 (10th) Boys 100 Free Gage Everitt – 45.69 ( 1st )

Gage Everitt – 45.69 ( ) Boys 500 Free Santi Garcia Rojo – 4:45.76 (6th), Cedrick Tolentino – 4:49.57 (7th)

Santi Garcia Rojo – 4:45.76 (6th), Cedrick Tolentino – 4:49.57 (7th) Girls 100 Back Kailyn Cornell – 1:03.24 (10th)

Kailyn Cornell – 1:03.24 (10th) Boys 100 Back Russell Richardson – 1:01.71 (16th)

Russell Richardson – 1:01.71 (16th) Girls 100 Breast Jillian Stachowicz – 1:09.85 (9th)

Jillian Stachowicz – 1:09.85 (9th) Boys 100 Breast Luca Morocco – 1:01.62 (12th)

Luca Morocco – 1:01.62 (12th) Girls 400 Free Relay Cornell, Garces, Fallon, Stachowicz – 3:53.59 (11th)

Cornell, Garces, Fallon, Stachowicz – 3:53.59 (11th) Boys 400 Free Relay Everitt, Ertekin, Q Richardson, Morocco – 3:11.62 (3rd, and a State Consideration Qualifying Time)

Gage Everitt officially earned his spot to compete at the State Championship Meet this coming weekend in the 100 Free (19th).

The boys 4×100 free relays missed the final cutoff by only 0.3 seconds or they’d be joining Gage at that meet.

Information submitted by Leigh Everitt





