Bluewater Boathouse owners publish debut cookbook of family-friendly seafood dishes

Celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the Bluewater Grill with nostalgic, family-friendly dishes showcasing the freshest seafood from the most beautiful coasts and waterways in the country — and abroad.

Drawing on three decades of hospitality success and love for the sea, owners Jim Ulcickas and Rick Staunton share the Bluewater Grill story through a coast-to-coast tour of their most famous chef-driven seafood and shellfish creations.

Nothing brings family and friends together like a home-cooked meal enjoyed beachside, dockside, or shoreside. Whether it is a weekend, a holiday, or an everyday gathering with those we love, when fresh, locally caught seafood makes its way to the table, the result is a celebration of shared memories and bountiful food.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to share our love for fish and the sea with our Bluewater Grill customers for 30 years – so this book is our thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey,” said Ulcickas.

Flavors from the Shore is a fish lovers’ passport to 100 original recipes, both classic and new, offering maximum flavor with minimal effort, and arranged geographically.

First stop is the California Shores, home to the signature Blackened Pacific Swordfish and California Spiny Lobster “Puerto Nuevo Style,” then head north to the Pacific Northwest & The Aleutian Chain where savory encounters include Roasted Oysters prepared three ways and Orange and Walnut-Crusted Halibut.

Channel your freshwater cravings with Midwest Lakes & Riverbanks specialties like Trout Amandine and Lake Superior Whitefish or dazzle your crew with historic specialties from the Atlantic & Mid-Atlantic Seaboard like Maryland-Style Crab Cakes and Maine and Connecticut Style Lobster Rolls.

From there, it’s on to the Southern Waterfront & The Gulf where spicy oyster, shrimp, and blackened fish dishes reign supreme.

Or, go global with Garlic Butter Australian Tiger Prawns, Ponzu Ahi Tuna Poke, and Grilled Hawaiian Ono in Australia, Oceania & The Hawaiian Archipelago or Spanish Octopus and Zuppa di Pesce in Faraway Coastlines.

Whether you’re looking to up your seafood game or just bring everyone to the table, Flavors from the Shore will make Bluewater Grill’s geographically inspired dishes an easy and delicious part of your next gathering.

Available on Amazon; at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop and other major bookstores; and Bluewater Grill restaurants.

Jim Ulcickas is the owner of the Bluewater Grill, which he operates with business partner and Australian native Rick Staunton. Celebrating thirty years in business, Jim and Rick’s mission is to serve fresh, sustainable seafood at affordable prices at their eight southern California and Arizona locations. Growing up in Massachusetts, Jim developed a passion for the ocean while working his way up in the restaurant industry. Today, Jim and Rick’s love for the sea is reflected in the Bluewater Grill and through the pages of their debut cookbook.





