Islander swim competes in San Diego City Finals at BBMAC

For the first time in a few years, Coronado and BBMAC hosted the San Diego City Conference Swim Championships. Swimmers from 20 teams participated in one of the last swim meets of the 2026 season. The girls competed on Tuesday, the boys on Wednesday, and the finals were on Friday. What made for a busy week on the pool deck, the parking lot, and around the high school block, reinvigorated the excitement for the swimmers and teams they represent.

The Coronado girls fared well in prelims. In individual events, Jillian Stachowicz finished 2nd in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke; Kailyn Cornell finished 16th in the 100 freestyle and 11th in the 100 backstroke; Mirren Fallon finished 9th in the 200 Individual Medley and the 500 free; Baleri Garces finished 18th in the 200 free and the 500 free; Brianna Hoak finished 30th in the 50 free; Isabella Kenny finished 19th in the 50 free; Aniella Orgill finished 23rd in the 200 free; and Ellie White finished 12th in the 100 breast. The girls’ highest finish in a relay was 8th place in the 400 free relay consisting of Fallon, Kenny, Garces and Cornell.

In the boys individual events, Gage Everitt was seeded 2nd in the 100 fly and 2nd in the 100 back for the finals on Friday; Devin Ertekin placed 4th in the 50 free and 100 free; Moises Espinola finished 17th in the 100 fly; James Friedman placed 33rd in the 200 free; Luca Morocco finished 3rd in the 200 IM and 7th in the 100 breast; Santi Garcia Rojo finished 8th in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 500 free; Declan Gilhooly finished 15th in the 100 back; Cody Karosich placed 22nd in the 100 fly and 18th in the 100 breaststroke; Carter Mondzelewski finished 19th in the 50 free and 18th in the 100 fly; Quint Richardson finished 17th in the 200 free and 5th in the 100 free; Russell Richardson finished 25th in the 200 free and 8th in the 100 backstroke; Cedrick Tolentino finished 5th in the 200 free and 2nd in the 500 free; and Sean Wilbur finished 27th in the 200 IM and 20th in the 100 backstroke. All three of the boys’ relays finished in the top 10.

All swimmers finishing in the top 16 of their event or relay competed on Friday in the finals. The girls team finished 9th overall with notable swims by Stachowicz, who placed 3rd in the 100 fly and 100 breast. The boys team finished 4th overall with notable swims by Ertekin, 3rd place in the 100 free, Garcia Rojo with a 2nd place finish in the 500 free, Tolentino finishing 2nd in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 free, and Everitt, finishing 2nd in the 100 fly and 1st in the 100 backstroke while also breaking a school record with a time of .50.87.

This week, all qualifying swimmers will participate in CIF prelims at Southwestern College on Wednesday and Thursday, with the finals on Saturday.

Information submitted by Leigh Everitt





