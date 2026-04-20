Double Served Tennis Tournament back for its sixth year

Tickets are now on sale for the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s (CJWC) sixth annual “Double Served” Tennis Tournament, to be held on May 1 (doors open at 2:30) at the Coronado Tennis Center.

The event draws both competitive and casual players, local food lovers, and supporters of a worthy cause. This year’s tournament experience offers expanded play, local restaurant samplings, raffle prizes, and a high-energy atmosphere that brings the Coronado community together.

Players can expect exciting tennis matches surrounded by creative team names and some of the most entertaining on-court outfits around. Spectators join in the fun with food from local restaurants, drinks, music, raffles, and a silent auction — all included with a $53.74 ticket.

“We’ve seen this event grow every year, and we’re expecting our biggest turnout yet,” said Lyle Anderson, Chair of the Double Served Tournament. “Whether you’re competing, cheering, or just coming for the food and fun, it’s a great way to support Coronado and give back.”

Ticket Information

Team Registration (2 players): $184.74

Spectator Tickets: $53.74 – Includes access to all the food, drinks, and festivities

Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor Coronado, a nonprofit supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of local youth and families, as well as ongoing philanthropic work of CJWC, a 501(c)(3) organization serving Coronado since 1960.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out.

LEARN MORE HERE

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE





