Islander Track & Field honors athletes at awards banquet

At the Coronado Islander Track & Field awards banquet, seniors Spencer Reidarson and Summer Little were named the 2026 MVP athletes of the year.

In addition to competing in all the sprint events from 400 meters down, Reidarson was on the all-league team for the 300 hurdles and the long jump. He also participated in the high jump and triple jump. At the section meet, he placed eighth among all San Diego jumpers in the latter event.

Little ran all the sprints, as well as all the relays from the 4×400 on down. When you factor in last year’s accomplishments, she’s on the school record teams for the 4×100, the 4×400, and the sprint medley relay.

Athletes also on the three sprint relay records are senior Micaela Gistaro and Junior Maya Wilson. Wilson made the All-League first team for the 300-meter hurdles and was named the Coronado girls’ most improved athlete. The boys’ most improved award went to William Heyen. In addition to Heyen’s improvement in the sprints, he was a member of this season’s school record 4×100 relay team. The other members of the 4×100 relay record were senior Davin Collins, sophomore Ah’Mahn Oliver, and junior Xavier Marsh. Collins set a new school record for the 100-meter dash, and Marsh won the Paralympic T12 division at both the section finals and the state meet while setting meet records at both events. Marsh will be busy this summer with his next outing being the World Para Athletics in July at Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico. Four members of the boy’s mid-distance crew consisting of seniors Derick Ritter, Nathan Ayan, Andrew Buck, and Vincent Russo set a school record in the 4×800 relay while winning the event at both the league finals and D3 CIF championships. Ayan was also the winner of the 800 at the league meet and runner-up at the division championships. Ayan, Russo, and Ritter were joined by senior Mason Gibbs to win the 4×400 at the league championships. Newcomer of the year was awarded to sophomore Lily DeSena for the girls and Noah Jones for the boys. Coaches’ awards went to Oliver for sprints, junior Grace Messner for throws, and freshman Keanna Prentiss for sprints. The Islander Sports Foundation awards for Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Friendship went to Russo for the boys and junior Carly DeVore for the girls. A new award sponsored by the Optimist Club for Teammate of the Year went to Gibbs.

You can see the awards plaques here.





