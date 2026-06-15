Monday, June 15, 2026
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NASCAR San Diego Weekend: What Coronado residents and race attendees need to know

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

As NASCAR San Diego Weekend approaches, residents and visitors alike may have questions about traffic, base access, parking, and what to expect during race weekend. To help everyone prepare, the City of Coronado and Naval Base Coronado (NBC) have shared information for both the community and race attendees.

Community information for Coronado

The City of Coronado has put together a detailed information page with race weekend schedules, expected attendance and vehicle counts, maps, traffic information, and more. All of that can be found on the city’s Project Coronado website.

Naval Base Coronado access information: June 19 -21

For a quick overview of base access procedures, NBC has posted a three-and-a-half minute video reel covering key reminders, including:

  • Make sure you have your government issued photo ID
  • Arrive early (parking lots open at 7 am)
  • Have your parking pass ready (your race ticket includes your parking pass)

If you’re attending the NASCAR event at Naval Base Coronado, review the following information before arriving.

Vehicle Access

  • Review the “NASCAR Know Before You Go” information sent by NASCAR.
  • Your gate entrance corresponds to the color of your parking pass (located in the ticket header):

Yellow Zone: Enter through Carrier Gate
Green Zone or Red Zone: Enter through Stockdale Gate

  • All fans driving onto the installation — including DoD-affiliated personnel (Active Duty, Retirees, and DBIDS credential holders) — must use the gate designated for their ticket color.
  • Vehicle inspections should be expected at all entry points.
  • Ocean Gate will not be open for fan traffic.
  • Visitors heading to the Commissary or NEX during race weekend should enter through Stockdale Gate and remain in the far-right lane. Be prepared to present your CAC for access to the shopping area.

Pedestrian & Bicycle Access

  • All fans walking or cycling onto the installation must enter through Carrier Gate (Yellow Zone) regardless of their seating location.
  • This applies to fans attending events in the Yellow, Green, and Red Zones.
  • Pedestrians with a CAC who are not attending the race may continue to use the regular pedestrian entrance at Stockdale Gate on McCain Blvd.

Additional Information

  • All MWR services will be closed during race weekend.
  • For race attendees, a NASCAR event ticket serves as your credential for access to both the installation and the event.
  • Plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted directions to help ensure a smooth and enjoyable race weekend experience.

NASCAR vs Navy: The San Diego Mini Movie

To get in revved up for race weekend, the 28-minute movie, NASCAR vs Navy: The San Diego Mini Movie, is streaming now on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

NASCAR San Diego race weekend schedule

 



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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