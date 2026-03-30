Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Sports

Islander Track & Field take abbreviated group to Mt. Carmel Invite

1 min.
George Green
George Green

The Mt. Carmel Invite is one of the premier high school track and field meets in California, with over 85 schools and more than 2500 athletes competing. The only way to get in is by prior performance stats. Coaches submit their athletes and meet management checks submitted marks against national databases, principally Athletic.Net. Only the top submitted marks get into the meet. Because of spring break and the high standards, we took only a handful of athletes.

In the boys’ 800-meter run, Nathan Ayan ran 1:57.73 and Vincent Russo 1:58.88. For Russo, this was a Personal Best. Their times rank Ayan as 14th and Russo as 21st out of over 1200 best marks run in the 800 so far this season.

Nathan Ayan (left) and Vincent Russo had great 800-meter runs at Mt. Carmel. Photos by George Green

Another great performance was turned in by sophomore Noah Jones with a leap of 20 feet 10 inches in the long jump. Jones’ best mark of 21-3 ranks him as the second sophomore in the section and among the top 30 overall out of 600 marks so far this season.

For the girls, Maya Wilson ran 59.91, and Micaela Gistaro ran 60.17 in the 400-meter dash.



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George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

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