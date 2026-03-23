Islander Track & Field opens League Season with Cluster followed by Cerveny Invite

The Islander track team was busy this past week with their first League Cluster on Thursday and the Jim Cerveny Invite on Saturday.

Head coach Cameron Gary supplies the details below:

March 19 League Meet with Kearny, Morse, and Crawford

The Islanders were in action for their first City Conference – Central League meet of the year on March 19 at Crawford High School. This meet featured the Islanders competing against league rivals Kearny, Morse, and Crawford High Schools.

Although the competition is scored as a “double-dual” meet, the Islanders notched multiple (overall) victories. The sprinter corps swept the men’s 100m Dash, led by sophomore Ah’Mahn Oliver, who notched a personal best (PB) time of 11.42 seconds. He was followed by junior Xavier Marsh (11.52s – PB) and senior William Heyen (11.67s – PB). Oliver and Marsh took second and third place in the 200m Dash, both notching PB times of 23.22 and 23.23 seconds respectively. Senior Davin Collins placed second in the men’s 400m Dash with a time of 51.50 seconds. The Islander men’s 4×400 Relay team of Marsh, senior Nathan Ayan, senior Mason Gibbs, and Oliver won with a time of 3:34.49.

On the women’s side, Islander senior Summer Little and junior Maya Wilson swept the top two places in the 100m Dash. Little ran 12.69 seconds, and Wilson ran 12.85 seconds, the latter time a PB. Wilson doubled back to take the victory in the 200m Dash, with a time of 26.06 seconds. Little placed third in that race with a time of 27.34 seconds. Senior Micaela Gistaro won the 400m Dash with a time of 60.40 seconds.

The distance events were led by seniors Nathan Ayan and Vincent Russo, who swept the top two places in the 800m Run, with times of 2:13.20 and 2:13.71, respectively.

Islander field event performances were led by sophomore Noah Jones, who leaped 21’2” in the men’s Long Jump. Senior Spencer Reidarson won the men’s Triple Jump with a PB leap of 39’11.75”. And sophomore Jeremiah Albrektsen won the men’s High Jump with a PB leap of 5’8”. On the women’s side, sophomore Claudia Wagner captured the Triple Jump with a leap of 31’2.5”.

Finally, the Islander men’s 4×100 Relay team of Marsh, Collins, Heyen, and Oliver emerged victorious with a time of 43.98 seconds. This performance broke the previous Coronado High School 4×100 record (44.22s) that had stood since 2000.

March 21 Jim Cerveny Invite

The Jim Cerveny Invitational was held at Mission Bay High School on Saturday, March 21. This was an invitational meet, featuring teams from 39 schools throughout the San Diego CIF section.

Top Islander performances were turned in by junior Maya Wilson, who emerged victorious in the Invitational section of the women’s 200m Dash with a time of 26.48 seconds. Wilson also placed second in the Invitational 400m Dash by notching a personal best (PB) time of 59.52 seconds. Senior Summer Little took second place in the Invitational women’s 100m Dash, with a time of 13.13 seconds. It should be noted that the short-sprint (100 & 200m) times were adversely affected by strong headwinds throughout the course of this competition.

On the men’s side, sophomore Ah’Mahn Oliver won the Frosh/Soph 100m Dash, with a time of 11.75 seconds. Sophomore Noah Jones placed third in that race with a time of 11.84 seconds. In the Open section of the 100m Dash, senior William Heyen placed third, with a time of 11.83 seconds. Oliver doubled back to take second place in the Seeded section of the 200m Dash.

In the distance races, senior Nathan Ayan placed third in the 800m Run, with a time of 1:59.30. Fellow senior Vincent Russo ran 1:59.73 to place fourth. In the Seeded section of this race, senior Derick Ritter placed second with a PB time of 2:05.22. Ayan notched a PB in the Invitational section of the 1600m Run, by placing fifth with a PB time of 4:30.68.

The men’s 800m Sprint Medley Relay team of senior Spencer Reidarson, Heyen, junior Xavier Marsh, and Oliver placed second with a time of 1:38.40.





