Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Sports

Islanders compete at Field & Distance Carnival

1 min.
George Green
George Green

There are track and field invites available nearly every weekend for San Diego athletes. However, because of the large number of schools competing, the entry limits only allow two or three athletes per event. Mt. Carmel’s Field & Distance Carnival solves this by not offering sprint events. In a sprint event, the size of each heat is determined by the number of lanes available, between six and nine, depending on the school. In a distance event, heats of 30 or more runners are common. At the Carnival, in addition to a couple of distance-oriented relays, the 800 (about a half-mile), 1600 (about a mile), and the 3200 (about 2-miles) were run.

Nathan Ayan (#7) and Vincent Russo are among the sub 2-minute 800 meter runners so far this season. Photo by Phil Grooms

The top performance of the day was by Nathan Ayan, who ran a Personal Record (PR) time of 1:57.69 in the fast heat of the 800-meter run. Also running a PR in the same heat was Vincent Russo, who dipped under two minutes for the first time with 1:59.63. Out of the 765 San Diego Section marks so far this season, Ayan ranks fifth and Russo 12th. Only 14 runners in the Section have run under two minutes so far.  In earlier heats (there were eight), Andrew Buck ran 2:05.68, and Ziggy Raunig 2:19.12. In the freshmen boys’ 1600, Ayrton Reyes and Evan Russo (Vincent’s brother), both running the “mile” for the first time, clocked times of 5:08.07 and 5:14.95, respectively. In the boys’ varsity 1600 heats, Ziggy Raunig ran 5:07.67, Sebastian Tamariz 5:29.58, and Oscar Alicandri 5:30.07. In the girls’ 1600, Carly DeVore ran a time of 6:17.61, followed by Lily Humphrey with 6:25.87.

In the field events, the long jumpers faced a strong headwind, so their marks were a bit off. Still, Noah Jones managed a leap of 19-feet 5-inches. In that same event, Liam Morocco and Trey Stallworth jumped 17-8.5 and 17-4.25, respectively. Out of the 71 discus throwers competing, there was only one freshman, Coronado’s Landon Nesbitt, who got off a toss of 83 feet 3 inches. Our only other entry was Jeremiah Albrektsen, who placed sixth in the novice high jump with a mark of 5 feet 2 inches.

Jeremiah Albrektsen. Photo by Phil Grooms

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado High School robotics teams earn top honors, advance to regional competition

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Photos from BNP Paribas Open – Tennis Paradise

Obituaries

Richard Loving (1951-2025)

Bridgeworthy

Grand Ole BBQ & Asada: The promised land of smoked meats in Flinn Springs

Bridgeworthy

Birrieria El Rey: The king of birria in Golden Hill

Obituaries

Ruth Agnes Nienberg (1921-2025)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

CIF Cross Country Championships, a mud run in the rain

Sports

Islander Cross Country Eastern League Finals leads to CIF Finals

Sports

Hoka Postal National 2-Mile Championship

Sports

Islander Cross Country team runs at Mt. SAC Invite, the largest XC meet in the nation

Sports

Islander Cross Country runners post PRs at league cluster meet

Sports

Islander Cross Country competes on the hills at Sun Devil Invite

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Council rejects appeal from Nicky Rottens to provide less parking