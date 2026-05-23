Renovations underway at Miguel’s Cocina

Did you know that Coronado was the original location of the first Miguel’s Cocina restaurant? Opened in 1982, the longtime dining destination has undergone various renovations through the decades, with the latest transformation focused on the courtyard dining area. Updates include the removal of the large ficus tree, along with plans for new furniture and additional aesthetic upgrades.

The exact age of the tree is not known but it was there when Miguel’s Cocina opened. Due to the roots causing problems with the hardscape, and safety concerns of the weight of the limbs hanging over the patio, it was taken out about four months ago. With this renovation, new flooring is slated to be installed, as well as fresh paint and other improvements. Guests can expect to find new tables, chairs, and booths for 78 diners, with faux foliage and vibrant botanical murals, reminiscent of traditional Mexican style with a refined flair. While the courtyard space is currently closed, guests can dine on both the inside and outside spaces on Adella Avenue.

Matt Morton, Director of Restaurant Development as well as a retired Naval aviator, shared that they have been considering a refresh for several years and went into the design phase nine months ago. Now in the permitting approval phase with the city, they are hoping, if everything goes smoothly, to reopen by Father’s Day.

When asked about their most requested menu items, Matt shared that “the jalapeno white sauce is by far the most popular. It was invented by Javier, the first chef at the Coronado location.” They are also known for their homemade tortillas, fish and carne asada tacos, and sizzling chicken, steak, and shrimp fajitas. To branch out, his personal favorite is the Tacos Norteño, which features marinated and blackened chicken with griddled jack cheese, cilantro cole slaw, avocado, cotija cheese and onions.

Their popular Happy Hour is offered daily from 3 to 6 pm, except Saturdays, and features $5 and $8 drink and food items, including beer, wine, Moscow mules, margaritas, tacos, flatbreads, and more. Taco Tuesdays feature deals on the full array of 13 tacos, from 11 am to 3 pm.

With deep San Diego roots, the story began when the Morton Family got into the restaurant business in 1969, with the opening of the Brigantine restaurant in Point Loma. Their second Brigantine location opened in Coronado in 1973. Matt notes that although his parents are now retired, the business is still a family affair, with the kids involved in different roles. With many long-term employees, three of their current regional managers started as dishwashers and have come up through the ranks. Matt has fond memories of growing up around the business and many of the staff remember him cruising through the kitchens as a child.

Brigantine, Inc. is now comprised of 20 restaurants, with six concepts throughout San Diego County, including The Brigantine Seafood and Oyster Bar, Miguel’s Cocina, Ketch Brewing, Ketch Grill and Taps, Topsail, and Portside Coffee & Gelato. They recently purchased The Fish Market which has two locations, one on Harbor Drive in San Diego, and another in Solana Beach. They are currently working with the Port of San Diego and hope to begin major renovations within two years. If you’ve heard of Miguel’s Jr., there is no affiliation.

Matt says that to stay in business for 57 years, it is important to continually evolve. “It was time for a patio refresh at Miguel’s, and we think guests will be pleased with the update.” Visit the Miguel’s Cocina website at miguels-cocina.com.





