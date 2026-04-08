Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Community NewsDining

Inside Coronado’s VFW: A gathering place for great food, new friends, and a lively lineup of events

4 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Matt Davis celebrates the Fourth of July with his stepdad Master Chief Dino Waider, mom Christine Waider, wife Camila Davis, and son Luca. Courtesy photo

As the heartbeat of the Coronado Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2422, Matt Davis organizes and directs all the inner and outer workings of the post, which was established in 1932. Starting as a bartender 13 years ago, once he became the manager, he set a goal of having something going on every day to get people excited and involved. Davis is pleased to report that has been achieved, with events ranging from Sunday Brunch and Taco Tuesday, to Sushi making classes, karaoke and trivia nights, darts, and burger and pasta nights. The hall is also available to rent for meetings and events, from baby showers to Change of Commands.

The buzz around town is that the delicous and reasonably priced food and libations at the VFW are worth checking out. Davis shares that the VFW offers a supportive family atmosphere for both military and community members, who are all welcome to participate in the array of offerings. Post 2422 has 700 VFW general members, with about 30-50 of them active.  Led by President Sarah Kaufmann, the VFW Auxiliary boasts more than 150 total members, with 20 core members.

Tania’s Sunday Brunch Mimosa Flight is created with handcrafted ingredients. Courtesy photo.

With bartenders who’ve been there for years, the VFW truly is the place where everyone knows your drink, as you pull up a stool around the horseshoe bar. Bartender Tania Castrejon is known for her complicated drinks like a Smokey Old Fashioned or Cadillac Margarita. Her mimosa flight, served during Sunday brunch for $20, features handcrafted juices and syrups highlighting strawberries and hibiscus. She also uses her grandma’s special recipe for bougainvillea lemonade, and creates refreshing watermelon juice for summer.

Castrejon’s spiced chai, which she blends with cold brew, can be spiked on request with whisky, vodka, or tequila. Other libations include a myriad of cocktails, craft and bottled beers, and an assortment of red and white wines, with Josh Cellars Cabernet as their most popular.

Chef Mike Bell whips up mouth watering dishes. Courtesy photo.

Chef Mike Bell is usually at the helm in the kitchen for Sunday Brunch, which ranges from $10 to $17 depending on what made-to-order items guests select. Davis raves about the Eggs Benedict but notes that the French Toast has proven the most popular.

“He [Bell] makes everything from pasta, burgers, baby back ribs, paella, rum cakes — he does it all, and also caters events,” says Daivs. Other noteworthy chefs include Erin Everett, also a bartender, who whips up lasagna, barbeque chicken paninis, Cubanos and her famous Philly cheesesteaks, which always sell out. Taco Tuesday features street tacos, Mulitas, Camaron and Surf and Turf enchiladas, Papas Loca and nachos, and is the domain of Carlos Ceballos of Xicanitos Tacos.

The locally-famous French toast is a must try. Courtesy photo

Fundraisers include the Auxiliary’s Rummage Sale, which recently had its most successful year yet. Castrejon started the popular Vendor Markets, with one at Christmastime and an upcoming spring one on Saturday, April 18, from 9 am to 4 pm, to coincide with the Coronado Flower Show.

Post 2422’s Fourth of July party is legendary, with 1,000 guests over the course of the day enjoying tunes from Ron’s Garage Band, dancing, two bars, and food options like hot dogs and Polish sausages. Monies raised by the VFW go to support a variety of projects including annual youth scholarships, patriotic essay contests, and worthy veterans’ organizations.

Inside Coronado’s VFW Post 2422 at Christmastime. Courtesy photo
The Island Beer Club enjoyed their Christmas party at the VFW. Courtesy photo

The welcoming atmosphere features military-decorated walls for the Navy, Marines, Navy SEALs, Army, and a Wall of Fame. The fleet of planes hanging from the ceiling are models that people have built and donated. Every night features a something fun — dinners and Karaoke by Patrick from the Little Club on Mondays; Taco Tuesdays; Island Beer Club; Club Coronado Dance Party; Burger Nite on alternating Wednesdays; dinner and poker can be enjoyed on Thursdays; and the Friday lunch is always a hit. Saturday favors sports and Night Bites, and then there’s Sunday Brunch and more sports. Upcoming Trivia Nights are hosted by Dan Free, an active duty Navy helicopter pilot, and Sunday dinners will return for summer Concerts in the Park.

There’s no shortage of fun at Coronado’s VFW Post 2422.

What are you waiting for? Stop in, make new friends, and say hi to Matt, Tania, Krizta, Erin, Eric, and Laurie from the Little Club, while enjoying homemade food, spirits, and supporting a great cause. Discover the full VFW 2422 schedule at vfwpost2422.org, on Facebook, or by calling 619-435-6917.



4 COMMENTS

  2. We also offer fantastic Sunday Night Pub Meals prepared by Patrick. He only uses locally sourced ingredients and keeps all meals under $16. Some past favorites include Cottage Pie with homemade popovers and his grandmother’s Irish Stew.

    • Stop into the VFW Post 2422, it is located at 557 Orange Ave. Any of the bartenders will be happy to help you become a member of the VFW or Auxiliary.

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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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