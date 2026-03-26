Friday, March 27, 2026
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The powerful impact of League of Wives honored at bench dedication

2 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Two of the surviving League of Wives founders Sherry Martin and Mary Ann “Pat” Mearns enjoy a quiet moment at the memorial bench unveiling on March 24.

A formidable story of service and sacrifice is embodied in the concrete League of Wives bench that was unveiled on Tuesday, March 24 in Star Park. A crowd of approximately 75 people gathered to honor the women who called Coronado home while their husbands were Missing in Action (MIA) or Prisoners of War (POWs) during the Vietnam War. Mayor John Duncan, joined by Councilmembers Carrie Downey, Kelly Purvis, Amy Steward, and Mark Fleming, led the brief ceremony.

Mayor Duncan and Councilmembers Purvis, Fleming, Steward, and Downey were on hand to uncover the League of Wives memorial bench.

Mayor Duncan said that the meaningful bench will offer a place of quiet reflection to remember the honor, strength, and resilience of the League of Wives. The honorees include Sybil Stockdale, Sherry Martin, Shirley Stark, Chloe Moore, Marjorie Jenkins, and Mary Ann “Pat” Mearns, as well as all Coronadans whose loved ones were MIA or POWs during the Vietnam War. The sheer determination and resolve of these women helped launch what became a powerful national movement.

Pat Mearns, one of the living honorees, shared that “this brings the whole experience together and is very fitting for the bench to be facing the sea. It provides a wonderful place to remember.”

It was fitting to unveil the bench during Women’s History Month since these women shaped the course of history through their service, resilience, and leadership. The new bench sits near the League of Wives national memorial that was installed in summer 2024. This project started as a City Council Policy No. 2 request from Councilmembers Purvis and Steward in April 2025.

The League of Wives memorial was installed in Star Park in 2024.

Taylor Stockdale, son of Sybil Stockdale, and his wife Ann shared that the memorial is more interactive than they imagined, citing a time when they saw two little girls playing with the statue, holding hands with the women, and providing water and sticks for food to feed the ladies.

From concept to completion, this was a joint project with the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) and its Executive Director Christine Stokes and Curator of Collection Vickie Stone, as well as former City Councilmember Susan Keith, City Manager Tina Friend, along with many other city employees.

At the event, children of the League of Wives Taylor Stockdale, Sherry Martin, Leslie Moore, Chloe Moore, and Kirk Jenkins posed for a photo and shared how meaningful the beach was.

“This would mean the world to my mom. The Navy wives are the unsung part of the story.  Men get all the accolades, so this is their time,” said Kirk Jenkins (son of Marjorie Jenkins), who grew up here and graduated CHS class of ‘77.

The League of Wives are a stellar example of transferring fear and uncertainty into action and making a significant impact. This bench in Star Park will serve as a lasting tribute and place of reflection, honoring those who spoke up and changed history.



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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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