Friday, March 20, 2026
BusinessDining

Double Standard: Blue Bridge Hospitality’s new burger joint

4 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
BBH Director of Hospitality Vinnie Spatafore, Principal David Spatafore, Chef and Culinary Director Ronnie Schwandt, and General Manager Brandon Depperschmidt are all smiles at the soft opening of Double Standard.

A simple, yet tasty menu is quietly debuting this week, full of mouth-watering burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and rings (or a combo of frings), and more. Double Standard is the newest restaurant in the Blue Bridge Hospitality (BBH) group lineup spearheaded by long-time Coronadan David Spatafore. Locals who love burgers remember the Leroy burger and will be thrilled to know it’s back in a similar, but updated, version. Double Standard (DS) is located at 1202 Orange Avenue, next to BBH’s Village Pizzeria.

David shared that former Island Pasta owner Carol Sarber approached him in October and asked if he’d like to take over the space. He jumped at the chance, and his original thought was to expand Village Pizzeria, but then he overheard conversations of people on the sidewalks wanting different food options and so he switched gears. The name, Double Standard, comes in part from his love of a mouthwatering double burger — double is the standard. “There’s nothing better than two juicy quarter pound patties with crispy edges, sandwiched with all the fixings between the perfect bun,” he shares.

I can vouch that the Leroy Burger is back and better than ever!

The menu was designed in a detailed manner, under the direction of BBH Culinary Director and Chef Ronnie Schwandt, with input from David and the team. All three burger options come on a fluffy potato bun and feature American Wagyu beef. The 001 Classy Burger is topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and DS sauce. The 002 Dirty American Burger comes with grilled onion, pickle, and garlic aioli. And the 003 Leroy Burger is bursting with muenster cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic aioli — it did not disappoint! Diners can choose single or double patties and customize to their liking.

The juicy hand breaded all-natural chicken tenders will feed a small army and come complete with dipping sauces.

Chicken options include the unbelievably extra large and delectable, all-natural, hand breaded chicken tenders with 10 sauce options. A variety of chicken sandwiches include the Classic Chick, The West Pac Chick with spicy Thai vinaigrette, and the Nashville Hot Chick which packs a punch. Vegetarian options include Totally Veg Out, subbing a portobello mushroom on any sandwich, as well as the Grilled Cheese, or the Garden Green Salad.  Gluten free diners can order any burger or sandwich protein-style or enjoy the fresh Cheeseburger Salad, which my husband devoured.

The Cheeseburger Salad is a great option for diners wanting to skip the bun.

No burger meal is complete without French fries or onion rings, and David noted that they spent a couple months testing potatoes to create the perfect French fries and ultimately selected Kennebec potatoes. The fries can be ordered plain, or with Truffle Parm, or guests can opt for the Dump Truck version with American cheese, Wagyu, DS sauce, grilled onion, and pickles. The onion rings were declared the best ever by the local Steel family, who said they enjoyed their entire meal immensely. For families, kids’ combo selections are offered.

Chuck, Madison, and Rita Steel gave rave reviews for the food at Double Standard. Madison called the onion rings the best ever and Chuck pronounced them “crispy and delishy.”

Save room for dessert! You won’t be disappointed with the Root Beer Floats, made from Avita Root Beer on draft, hand-spun milk shakes, or cool novelties like Chocolate Chip Vanilla Mookies, Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Mookies, or a Vanilla Cookie Dough MooTaco, all from MooTime Creamery, BBH’s first local concept which debuted in 1998. The drink menu features sodas and house made lemonade, along with an array of domestic and craft beers, which BBH has been supporting for 20 years, including Russian River Brewing Company and Coronado Brewing Company (CBC).

The decor is a throwback to David’s childhood in Coronado in the 1970s and ‘80s, with wood walls and posters like those he had on his walls growing up. The light fixtures remain from Island Pasta, and you’ll soon see art, highlighting pictures of San Diego and Coronado in the late 20th century. Signage, which is still in the city’s design review phase, will be neon and mimic the historic Village Pizzeria sign next door.

Ordering is automated at the kiosk, but friendly staff, dressed in retro t-shirts, are available to help. We found it relatively simple, and David said it passed the test when his mom Sara tried it. Double Standard has also created jobs, with 80 percent new staff, and about 20 percent current BBH employees.

Everyone I talked to at the family and friends’ night was delighted at this new local culinary option and raved about the delicious menu showcasing quality offerings. Double Standard will be open daily, starting Monday, from 11 am to 9 pm.  For details visit DoubleStandard-sd.com or www.instagram.com/doublestandard_sd.

DOUBLE STANDARD



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Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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