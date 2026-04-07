Islander Track & Field takes small group to UC Classic

Spring break is always hard for track and field coaches because half of the team will be out of town. This was the case on Saturday at the University City Classic, where only eleven Islander boys and three girls competed.

The best performance of the day came from Nathan Ayan, who clocked a big Personal Record (PR) time of 1:55.97 for the 800-Meter run in the invitational heat. He’s now ranked 6th in the county out of over 1200 marks by others.

Vincent Russo was also in that heat but got caught in the back of a fast early pace and ran 2:01.63. Russo was coming back from a big PR of 4:30.87 in the 1600 earlier in the meet, so his legs were a bit heavy. Coronado’s third runner in that heat was Derick Ritter with 2:07.49.

Aryton Reyes and Evan Russo ran 2:14.91 and 2:19.17, respectively, in the freshmen 800 race. Ziggy Raunig, who ran a time of 5:15.67 in the Frosh/Soph 1600, was Coronado’s only other distance runner. In the sophomore sprint races, Ah’Mahn Oliver shined in the 100 and 200 with times of 11.38 (PR) and 23.31.

Xavier Marsh and William Heyen, running in the open sprints, clocked 11.46 (PR) and 11.49 for the 100, and 23.58 and 23.83, respectively, for the 200.

Davin Collins had a PR in the Invite 400 with a time of 51.45.

The Islanders’ only field athlete was Spencer Reidarson with a mark of 38 feet 9 inches in the triple jump. For the girls, Micaela Gistaro ran 60.45 for the 400, Kenna Prentiss ran 13.88 in the freshmen 100-meter race, and Emma Del Rincon ran 56.55 for the Frosh/Soph 300-meter hurdle race.





