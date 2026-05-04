Coronado Lawn Bowling Club to premiere documentary celebrating 90 years

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club (CLBC) invites the community to a special evening on May 21 celebrating the rich history, spirit, and legacy of lawn bowling in Coronado, at the premiere of the short documentary “Celebrating 90 Years of Lawn Bowling in Coronado.”

Produced for CLBC by One on One Productions, the film weaves together player interviews, archival and contemporary photography, and video footage to tell the story of the local club and its place in the tapestry of this globally played sport.

Twenty-nine-time Emmy Award–winning writer, producer, and narrator Jane Mitchell — a Coronado native — brings a personal and engaging perspective to this story of recreation, community connection, and achievement.

This free community event will be held on May 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at John D. Spreckels Center & Bowling Green, 1019 7th St. The evening will feature two screenings of the 22-minute film, along with live demonstrations of lawn bowling and opportunities for attendees to try the sport themselves. A taco bar will be provided for refreshments.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, space and refreshments are limited. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. Guests may reserve their spot at:

CoronadoLawnBowlingEvent.eventbrite.com.





