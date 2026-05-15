Friday, May 15, 2026

Emergency repairs underway on leaking Tijuana sewage line

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Emergency repairs began Thursday night on a leaking wastewater pipe in Tijuana, which may result in stronger odors, increased wastewater, and potential beach closures, the US International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) reports.

The repair on the leaking Parallel Gravity Line is expected to take at least 24 hours. During the repair window, two pump stations — PBCILA and PB1 — will be taken offline, rerouting flow from the Tijuana sanitation system to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The IBWC warned that area residents may notice increased wastewater and stronger odors along the Tijuana River Channel as a result.

Transboundary flows, which have been a chronic driver of the ongoing sewage crisis that has prompted beach closures from Imperial Beach to Coronado for years, remain a concern. The IBWC said flow into the Smuggler’s Gulch canyon collector is possible and the agency has positioned staff and equipment there to stop or reduce any cross-border movement. Beach closures and health risks are possible if untreated or partially treated wastewater reaches US waters, the IBWC said in a statement.

IBWC Commissioner Chad McIntosh contacted his Mexican counterpart to stress that transboundary flows are unacceptable and that the US expects Mexico to take all necessary steps to prevent them.

The Tijuana River Valley and area beaches have been plagued by sewage contamination for decades as both the US and Mexico work to repair failing infrastructure to address the problem. Imperial Beach and Coronado have faced lengthy beach closures, prompting health, environmental, and economic concerns.

At the time of publication, the Imperial Beach shoreline has been closed since Dec. 24, and the Silver Strand shoreline has been closed since May 11. Check current beach closures here.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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