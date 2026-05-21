Cmdr. Michael Wreford Chapple (1935-2026)

Coronado’s Michael Wreford Chapple, devoted husband, father, and respected member of the community, passed away March 28 at the age of 90, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Four generations of the family were present in the family home at his passing.

Born in 1935 in Billings, Montana, Mike was the only child of Rear Admiral Wreford Goss “Moon” Chapple, and his mother, Grace Hammond Chapple. Raised in a naval family, he attended 27 schools before the age of 19. These experiences, largely due to his father’s naval assignments, instilled in him a quiet resilience, adaptability, and independence that would guide him throughout his life.

In 1954, Mike entered the U.S. Naval Academy through a Congressional appointment from Montana after attending St. George’s School in Newport, Rhode Island. Upon graduating in 1958, he followed his father’s path into naval service.

Mike served multiple assignments aboard surface warships and submarines. Among them were the USS Gurke, USS Queenfish, USS Perch, USS Spinax, USS Sea Lion, and USS Portland. During the Vietnam War, he held key intelligence roles supporting joint Army-Navy operations across Southeast Asia.

His military service earned him numerous awards, including the Air Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V” with Gold Star, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm, Vietnam Civil Action and Campaign Medal.

In the summer of 1961, while stationed on a submarine in San Diego, Mike met Mary Ann Wilson at a Coronado pool party, where young Navy officers and friends gathered regularly. Their relationship grew primarily through letters written while Mike was overseas. As a student at the Defense Intelligence School in Washington, D.C., their relationship flourished. In June 1964, just hours after his graduation, Mike and Mary Ann were wed at Washington’s Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church. Mary Ann was escorted down the aisle by her father, Bob Wilson, a U.S. Congressman representing San Diego.

Early in their marriage, Mike served at the Naval Scientific Intelligence Center as head of the Sonar Division in Washington, D.C. In his spare time, he earned his M.Ed. from George Washington University. While assigned in San Diego as operations officer and navigator for the USS SPINAX, the couple welcomed their daughter, Karen, to their first home in Coronado.

Two tours later, when Mike Chapple was commanding officer overseeing decommissioning of the USS Perch in Philadelphia, their son, Michael Wreford, was born. From 1970-1979, Chapple served in senior military positions aboard the USS Sea Lion and USS Perch, as well as advising Army generals in Europe and Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon. His family witnessed his retirement at Washington D.C. after honorably serving his country for 21 years.

After his military retirement, he began his second career in property management in Tucson, Arizona. He was regional manager for Valley Equity Southwest and later joined Potter Development Corporation as head of its hotel division. In that role, he managed award-winning new projects, from construction to full operation. As a certified hotel administrator, he also taught hotel administration courses at Pima Community College.

Due to his father’s failing health, Mike and Mary Ann returned to Coronado to be closer to family. Mike built a respected career in residential real estate here, initially hired as an Associate Broker with Napolitano Realty. He later formed a partnership with Mary Milat and sold real estate, managed property, and brokered loans.

Several years later, Mike and Mary joined Prudential California Realty, which became Berkshire Hathaway. He eventually founded his own firm, Michael W Chapple Realty and remained deeply involved in the real estate field that he so enjoyed.

A respected community member, who found great satisfaction in life’s simple pursuits, Mike hosted numerous dinner parties and family gatherings. He had always been a gifted and award-winning athlete (boxing, lacrosse, and swimming), and remained an avid skier, tennis player and golfer until well into his eighties. He served as past president of Tucson Rotary International and was an active member of Coronado Rotary. Mike supported the Naval Academy as a Blue & Gold Officer in San Diego and was faithful to his classmates of 1958. He served on the Coronado Fourth of July committee and attended Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; his daughter, Karen Chapple Contreras (Samuel); and his son, Michael Wreford Chapple II (Nicole), all living in Coronado. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Bethany, Michael, Sammy, Jonathan, Jimi, and Wreford, and one great-grandson, Malakai.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, “Moon” Chapple, and mother, Grace Ford, as well as his adopted half-brother, Jack.

Mike was especially devoted to his family, whom he loved dearly. He will be remembered for his steady leadership, strength in adversity, and the warmth he brought to those fortunate enough to know and love him.

The family asks that, instead of flowers, donations be made, “In Memory of Mike Chapple,” to Rady Children’s Hospital, 3020 Children’s Way, San Diego, CA 92123.

A memorial service will be held at Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church at 4 pm, June 2, with a reception to follow. Private interment will take place at Miramar National Cemetery.





