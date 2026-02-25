William Benjamin Marty Jr. (1948-2025)

William Benjamin Marty Jr., known to friends and family as Bill, passed away December 9, 2025, at the age of 77.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, veteran, and friend. He will be remembered for his steady presence, adventurous spirit, and deep love for family and country.

Bill was born in Pennsylvania, March 6, 1948, to William B. Marty Sr. and Alberta Marty. In 1953, at the age of five, he moved with his family to Coronado. His father was stationed here with the U.S. Navy. Coronado would forevermore be his home.

Coronado quickly became home to young Bill, shaping many of his lifelong memories. In those days, Coronado was truly a small village, where one had to drive onto large ferryboats to get to San Diego. This seemed to dictate the pace of that earlier Coronado — slow and charming — and influenced Bill Marty as he matured from a young boy into manhood.

Bill graduated from Coronado High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation, Bill answered the call to serve his country by joining the U.S. Air Force. He served honorably for four years, including two tours in Vietnam. His military service reflected his strong sense of duty and commitment — qualities that remained evident throughout his life.

After completing his time in the Air Force, Bill began a long and successful career in the aerospace industry. Known for his reliability, knowledge, and work ethic, he earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. He took pride in his work and valued contributing to an industry dedicated to innovation and progress.

Outside of his career, Bill embraced life with enthusiasm and a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed sailing along the Southern California coast, riding motorcycles, and camping whenever he had the opportunity.

Whether on the water, on the road, or gathered around a campfire, he cherished experiences that brought people together and created lasting memories.

Above all else, Bill’s greatest joy was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Robin Marty, and a proud father to his two sons, William and Eric Marty. He valued time spent together. His legacy of humor and wisdom will continue to guide those who knew him best.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William B. Marty Sr. and Alberta Marty. He is survived by his wife, Robin; his sons, William and Eric; and many extended family members and friends.

A military service honoring Bill’s life and service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on March 6, at 11 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 noon at the family’s home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made “In Memory of William Marty,” to Anchored For Good, a local 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, supporting naval aviation families facing cancer diagnosis around the country. Donations may be sent to: 1001 Olive Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118; or online at anchoredforgood.com.





