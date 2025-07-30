Rosalie J. Calhoun (1949-2024)

As great great-granddaughter to American statesman and political theorist John C. Calhoun, Rosalie Calhoun found great sustenance in studying family history. Her ancestor served two terms as United States Vice President, under both John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson, something she was very proud of.

She hailed from a long line of warriors, statesmen and heroes. Her own father, Admiral William Lowndes Calhoun, was a member of Teddy Roosevelt’s Great White Fleet. He survived the Point Honda disaster of 1923, when seven Navy destroyers were impaled on a rocky California coastline in the fog. He was later honored for the crucial role he played in saving his crew and the lives of many others from the wreckage.

He then went on to become invaluable to the war effort in WWII, serving as logistical officer, providing everything from food and fuel, to weapons and ammunition, for millions of our servicemen overseas.

While the heroes of that war were splashed all over the newspapers in blazing headlines, none of them could have done their job without people like William “Uncle Billy” Calhoun. Admiral Calhoun is honored on Coronado’s Avenue of Heroes, and was thought to be the inspiration for a major character in author James A. Michener’s book, “South Pacific.” Michener served under Calhoun in WWII.

Rosalie Julia Calhoun was born on North Island in 1949 as the second of three children to William Lowndes Calhoun and Rosalie Oneschuk Calhoun. Her father was a career military officer. Her mother, of Russian descent, served in the US Army as a Lieutenant in the Nursing Corps. Upon retirement, she dedicated her life to her children and homemaking, while he built a successful civilian career as an insurance salesman.

Rosie attended Coronado Elementary School and then Coronado High School (class of 1967). She went on to attend Mills College (Class of 1971) and earned her degree from California State University Hayward (1982).

In 1963, at the age of 14, Rosie was invited to christen the US Navy’s newest submarine, the USS John C. Calhoun, named after her great great-grandfather. That set her upon a course that found Rosalie Calhoun involved as a proud Plank Owner (permanent honorary crew member), and active in the Society of Sponsors of the USN.

The latter partnership presented numerous opportunities to travel the country attending christening and commissioning events for newly launched US Naval ships as an official representative of the Society of Sponsors. She became much-loved and well-known in military circles for her patriotic passion as well as her administrative and organizational skills. At these prestigious christening events, she met many celebrities, including the wife of Caesar Chavez, First Lady Laura Bush, as well as family members of Presidents Gerald Ford and John F. Kennedy.

At one point, she was flown to an aircraft carrier, at sea, and experienced both a carrier landing and a catapult launch firsthand. She was invited on the last sail of the USS Calhoun prior to her decommissioning. Rosie was treated like royalty and even was allowed to steer the submarine on the final dive.

Rosalie was a caring soul. Much of her time later in life was spent volunteering with Bay Community Support Services in Maryland. This organization is dedicated to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by helping them maximize employment productivity and inclusion into everyday community life.

She served as vice president of the group’s Annapolis, Maryland board of directors. It gave her great pride to help others. In addition to her involvement with the Society of Sponsors, she was very active with United Cerebral Palsy, the Junior League (as a sustaining member) and Coronado’s Crown Garden Club.

And, if there was one headline describing her life, it would be, “Rosie Calhoun took great pride in helping others.” She was frequently singled out for her incredible interpersonal and communication skills.

Close childhood friend, Pilar Marquez-Straw, felt that this was Rosalie’s legacy, excelling in all that she did by working hard, and then, only after her work was done, taking the time to enjoy her life. After growing up in Coronado, her government career took her to different cities in the United States. Only then, after she retired, did she return to Coronado to spend time with her friends and family.

Additionally, Rosie provided administrative support for US Geological Survey scientists. Her administrative skills made her very popular wherever she worked or volunteered, including duties at the Social Security Administration and the Department of the US Navy.

Some of her adventures as a teenager growing up in Coronado are still cherished and talked about by her friends. Close friend, Margo Vigelif-Duarte, recalled the night she and Rosie baked a cake to give to the Beatles in anticipation of their 1964 concert at Balboa Stadium. Slyly, they wrote an invitation to a party for the Beatles and worked it into the cake, under the icing.

The girls somehow got close enough to the Beatles that they befriended a reporter who sensed a story. The reporter carried the cake backstage and presented it to the Fab Four. The photo of John, Paul, George and Ringo, sitting at an interview table during a press conference, proudly displayed the cake Margo and Rosie had made for them.

“I’ll never forget that,” recalled Margo. “They wanted photos of Rosie and me with the cake, with the Beatles, but we never saw those photos. Meanwhile, the shot of the Beatles with just the cake went out on the wire services in what would be described today as ‘viral.’”

Rosie loved everything British, remembered Margo. In 1966, Rosie and Margo decided they were going to meet The Rolling Stones. “We got this crazy idea to go to the airport,” said Margo. “Rosalie saw this lone airplane parked off to the side. We walked up to the cyclone fencing. I’ll never forget. She was wearing a mini skirt and heels. She climbed over the fence and ran as fast as she could up to the airplane. She had just enough time to board the plane and wave hi to the bandmembers before the police grabbed her.”

It didn’t end there. “She was always doing crazy stuff like that,” said Margo. “Once she climbed into Donovan’s limo on the Sunset Strip, at the Whisky a Go Go. She was very brave in that regard, but Donovan wasn’t in the car,” laughed Margo all these years later.

Pilar Marquez-Straw also remembered Rosie’s fascination for that Golden Era of Rock. “She worked for a time in Palo Alto, near a club, the Keystone Palo Alto, where rock artists frequently performed. She got to see lots of famous artists during that period in her life.”

Niece, Christine Mummert, recalled that as young girls, Aunt Rosalie would take them to see rock bands like KISS and Bad Company. “She had no children of her own.”

Rosalie, having no children of her own, spoiled her two nieces, Christine and Polly, and her two nephews, Crane and Theo. “She was such a lovely person, lots of fun, had a great laugh, and I miss her terribly,” said Christine.

Much of the family returned to Coronado after Rosie’s father retired from the Navy. Rosie and her life partner Stephen moved to the Coronado Cays in 2019.

“Rosie loved to do crochet and cross stitch, and loved making things for friends and family,” said Margo. “She was an avid reader and loved old movies. She was addicted to old Perry Mason (and The Rockford Files) TV episodes. She collected things like jewelry, statuary, elephants, and anything with the color green. It was her passion.” Everyone loved her Bundt cakes.

The multi-talented young woman won a very prestigious award in high school from the Daughters of the American Revolution for her sewing and knitting skills. Rosie had a wonderful sense of humor and continued to celebrate her love for everything British, from morning tea to clothing items. She drove a bright red Austin-Healey, a classic British automobile.

Margo Duarte remembers Rosalie as one of the most opinionated people she had ever met. “She didn’t hold back. She had her ups and downs, and foibles, just like the rest of us. She was very political. But she was dedicated to her family, and in particular her nieces and nephews. She loved Coronado. She loved her friends and remained in touch with us her entire life.”

She also loved animals. In addition to a Congo African Grey Parrot, she had several dogs over her lifetime. In 1999, Rosie was bitten by her expensive pet parrot. She developed Necrotizing Fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating disease, and lost part of her right thumb. After that, she became very health conscious, and that served her well for the remainder of her life.

Rosalie Julia Calhoun was born May 4, 1949. She died December 16, 2024 of complications from heart disease. She was 75.

She is survived by her partner of 16 years, Stephen Geiger. She is also survived by her older brother, Alexander Oneschuk Calhoun of Coronado, and her younger brother, Patrick Noble Stateler-Calhoun of Santa Rosa; and two nieces, Christine C. Mummert of Coronado and Polly C. Calhoun of Laguna Beach. Additionally, she is survived by two nephews, Crane Stateler-Calhoun and Theo Stateler-Calhoun, both of Santa Rosa.

Private services will be held at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made, “In Memory of Rosalie J. Calhoun,” to the Society of Sponsors of the US Navy, 322 N. Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.





