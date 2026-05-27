Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Sports

Coronado Islander Xavier Marsh qualifies for state track meet

1 min.
George Green
George Green

At Saturday’s San Diego Section track meet at Mt. Carmel High School, Junior Xavier Marsh advanced to the state meet in Fresno next week by winning both the Paralympic T12 Class 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.42 and 23.20, respectively.

Xavier Marsh qualified for the State Meet Paralympic 100 and 200 meter dashes. Photo by Phil Grooms

The T12 class is for visually impaired runners who don’t need a sighted guide. Marsh has the visual disorder Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, which robs him of his central vision. Despite his handicap, he is one of the team’s top sprinters and runs the leadoff leg for the school record 4×100 relay.

We had high hopes for our boys’ 4×800 meter relay, but one of our key runners was hit by a car last weekend and is undergoing concussion protocol. This took us out of any chance to advance to the state meet. Aside from Marsh, our only medal winner was senior Spencer Reidarson, who placed eighth in the triple jump with a personal record jump of 43 feet 8 inches.

Coronado will be looking for a head cross country coach for the upcoming season.
If interested, here is the link.

Spencer Reidarson placed eighth in the triple jump at San Diego Section Finals, shown here with coach Quentin Anderson. Photo by Tom Reidarson



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Big changes ahead at Village Elementary, new policy for interdistrict transfers

Bridgeworthy

Las Cuatro Milpas: It’s back baby!

Sports

Coronado lawn bowler takes first place in tournament

City of Coronado

Coronado voters will decide whether to allow 4-story buildings on Orange Ave

Dining

Renovations underway at Miguel’s Cocina

Sports

Coronado lawn bowler qualifies for the UK Open Singles

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Track & Field team wins League Championship

Sports

Islander Track: Boys and girls win over Morse

Sports

Islander Track & Field takes small group to UC Classic

Sports

Islander Track & Field take abbreviated group to Mt. Carmel Invite

Sports

Islander Track & Field opens league season with cluster meet followed by Cerveny Invite

Sports

Islander track shines at Viking Relays

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Big changes ahead at Village Elementary, new policy for interdistrict transfers