Coronado Islander Xavier Marsh qualifies for state track meet

At Saturday’s San Diego Section track meet at Mt. Carmel High School, Junior Xavier Marsh advanced to the state meet in Fresno next week by winning both the Paralympic T12 Class 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.42 and 23.20, respectively.

The T12 class is for visually impaired runners who don’t need a sighted guide. Marsh has the visual disorder Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, which robs him of his central vision. Despite his handicap, he is one of the team’s top sprinters and runs the leadoff leg for the school record 4×100 relay.

We had high hopes for our boys’ 4×800 meter relay, but one of our key runners was hit by a car last weekend and is undergoing concussion protocol. This took us out of any chance to advance to the state meet. Aside from Marsh, our only medal winner was senior Spencer Reidarson, who placed eighth in the triple jump with a personal record jump of 43 feet 8 inches.

Coronado will be looking for a head cross country coach for the upcoming season.

If interested, here is the link.





