Coronado Culinary Crafters: Bee’s Bread Co. offers sourdough loaves and more

An irresistible aroma fills the air as you enter Barry Dye’s kitchen, where Bee’s Bread Co’s baked goods are handcrafted. From sourdough loaves and quickbreads to cookies and scones, everything is prepared to make your mouth water.

“Growing up, food was part of our family traditions,” shares Barry. Cooking was a hobby she did with her mom, who was a great cook, but not really into baking. Barry remembers whipping up cookies with her grandma from an early age. Even her grandfather was renowned for making his favorite waffles as a post-Thanksgiving tradition.

Barry’s family moved to Coronado from Los Angeles in 1984, she graduated from CHS in 2001, and one of her first jobs was as a barista at Tartine. Owning a business was never her plan. She attended culinary school in San Francisco and went on to work in almost all facets of restaurants, from line cook to management and everything in between. Her culinary credits include working for James Beard award-winning and nominee chefs including Bradley Ogden, Carl Schroeder of Arterra and Michelin-recognized Market in Del Mar, and Thomas Keller, one of the world’s most decorated Michelin-starred chefs, at Bouchon Beverly Hills. She also spent time in Arizona in management roles at three Fox Restaurant Concepts locations.

The Bee’s Bread Co. name has personal significance for her family, who loves bees, especially her mom, nicknamed Queen Bee. Her daughter is named Beatrice, and is part of the inspiration for this baking venture. Trying to expand Beatrice’s limited food palate, Barry encouraged her to help mix the sourdough starter, which she jokes is basically slime for grownups.

To get back to what she loved, find a family-work balance, and take control of her life, Barry took the leap and opened Bee’s Bread Co. in November 2025. She even created her sourdough starter from scratch, which is not as easy as it seems. Family and friends were eager recipe testers and still pitch in wherever needed.

“I love sourdough and I am always refining my recipe,” said Barry. “You never know what you’ll get with a loaf of homemade bread, even in small batches. Just the slightest variation in shaping can make a difference. I love the surprise in the final product.”

Ordering is available via the website, beesbread.co. Sourdough bread flavors include classic, jalapeno-cheddar, garlic and herb, cinnamon-raisin, and multi-grain — originally created for her brother-in-law but now Barry’s favorite. Loaves start at $14, with other options, like cinnamon-chocolate, available on request.

Additional offerings include chocolate chip cookies, created using dark and semi-sweet chocolate, with a hint of sea salt and brown butter to add depth (I can personally vouch that they are simply scrumptious and weigh in at a whopping three ounces, perfect to share). Sugar cookies are also on the menu, mixed up from a recipe she perfected in 2006, and usually topped with colorful sprinkles.

Other baked goods include a variety of scones, muffins, and sweet quickbreads like banana and raspberry lemon. These can be ordered individually or as an assorted breakfast box. Customizable gift baskets can include bread, cookies, embroidered tea towels, and more.

The Bread Shed is a new concept. It’s a Hampton-style farm stand, designed to hold a variety of treats. The first shed pop-up, in front of Barry’s home during Motorcars on Mainstreet, was an instant success with items selling out quickly.

“I enjoy the hands-on process of baking, which keeps me centered and connects me to the community,” said Barry. Avoiding artificial additives or preservatives in her baking, she instead focuses on quality, wholesome, locally sourced ingredients, infused with love, to create perfectly crusted sourdough loaves and tasty baked treats. As people avoid ultra-processes foods and pay more attention to what they consume, Bee’s Breads seems poised to fill that need.

Barry plans to keep her menu simple as she grows her business to allow for time with her daughter and extended family. While ordered breads can be picked up on bake-day afternoons, she does enjoy making local deliveries throughout the village on her bicycle with breads in her basket.

Find upcoming baking dates and offerings and place your order at www.beesbread.co. Follow on Instagram @BeesBreadCoCoronado.





