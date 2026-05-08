Coronado Tasting Room celebrates five years at the Ferry Landing

Take a stroll around the Ferry Landing, and you’ll be drawn into the Coronado Tasting Room, giving weekend energy to the weekdays. From Tuesday trivia to live music to interesting conversation at the bar, Coronado Tasting Room is proud to be by locals for all.

Celebrating Five Years at the Ferry Landing

Originally opening vomFASS in Hillcrest on May 5, 2015, owners Colleen and Jay Cavalieri pivoted to create something even greater. During the COVID transition between leases, Colleen brought vomFASS to her home in Coronado and had the opportunity to expand to include the tasting room.

“We were in Hillcrest for five years, including the beginning of COVID,” said Colleen. “March [2020] to May [2020] was a little rough in the end, but we always wanted to move here. We wanted our location to be in Coronado. We live in Coronado and have always thought it would be a great location for the store, but when we first opened, there weren’t any available locations.”

Just before their lease in Hillcrest was up, the Cavalieris were scouting for options and discovered an opening at the Coronado Ferry Landing. While the timing with the pandemic was tricky, Colleen shares that it worked out as well as it could have. “We were closed seven or eight months in between locations, doing the build-out here. By the time we opened, things were starting to open up.” VomFASS and the Coronado Tasting Room opened on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Eleven years in the business, five in Coronado, Colleen couldn’t be happier with what the Coronado Tasting Room has become. “We like having a neighborhood store with events, supporting locals and groups, and having special events during the week.”

Events

Colleen refers to events as the fun part of the business. “We like being a place for locals. Trivia is fun. Music is always a lot of fun. The Ukulele Club is here on the first Monday of every month, and they are so great. We do a lot for nonprofits. We’ll have special parties and fundraisers. We also offer classes, including cocktail classes. We like being a part of the community. We’re Coronado residents, so we know and love Coronado, and love being involved in the community.”

Overall, Colleen describes the tasting room as “A place for people to come, have fun, and find some joy in the middle of the week. I always say, ‘it’s a little weekend in the middle of the week.’”

Head to the Ferry Landing for your next event. There is hardly anything the Coronado Tasting Room doesn’t do. Colleen rattles off recent events, including wedding rehearsal dinners, corporate events, retirement parties, Hail and Farewells, and even book launches. “There are endless events we can do. I enjoy seeing people having fun here. It’s why we do this.”

The biggest, unexpected draw to the Coronado Tasting Room has been the music. “I didn’t think of us as a music venue, and then we started,” explains Colleen. “The musicians really like it, and the sound here is good. The locals really embrace it and come back week after week.”

In addition to hosting events at the Coronado Tasting Room, the business supports events on island. They are staffing up for the NASCAR race weekend at Naval Base Coronado. A favorite annual event is the Navy Bay Bridge Run. “That’s always a fun morning, because people come here after they do the bridge run.”

Wine Clubs

Of course, a tasting room wouldn’t be complete without a wine club. There are two types: the Coronado Tasting Room Wine Club, which is every even-numbered month, and the Island Wine Club, which is on the odd months. Join one or go to both!

Coronado Tasting Room Wine Club

At the Coronado Tasting Room Wine Club, Colleen and Jay share what they’re drinking, and set aside a couple of bottles worth opening, talking through, and bringing home. It’s their way of keeping you close to the bar. As wine club members, you’ll also receive 10% off wines at any time, 50% off corkage fees, and 20% off food on-premise, as well as exclusive discounts for events.

Coronado Tasting Room Wine Club

Island Wine Club

The Island Wine Club (IWC) meets on the first Thursday of odd-numbered months, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. It’s a relaxed, flavor-filled evening at the Coronado Tasting Room where you’ll enjoy generous tastings from a featured guest winery, light bites and charcuterie to complement each pour, a fun, social atmosphere with fellow wine lovers, and a chance to learn the stories behind the wines you’re tasting.

What’s really special is the give-back promise. Tickets are $20 per person, and $5 from each ticket supports a local charity. For the inaugural IWC, the charity recipient was the KMAC Foundation. “We’ve always been a big supporter of KMAC, so they were a good one to start with.”

Island Wine Club

Plan a trip to the Coronado Tasting Room for unique gifts, interesting classes, and occasions to celebrate! Plan ahead for Concert in the Park and pick up charcuterie and a bottle of wine to take with you.

1201 1st St #101 • 619-534-5034

Coronado Tasting Room Website

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