Business Briefs: Plein Air painting, Liddy recognized nationally, Happy Hour at Double Standard

Plein Air painting workshop with Doris Rice

Learn to paint outdoors in Coronado this spring. Doris Rice, an internationally known Watercolor Instructor, is coming to Coronado to paint Plein Air for five days, from Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, from morning until late afternoon, with different subjects featured each day.

See Doris ahead of the painting workshop at the Coronado Flower Show the weekend before. For more information, contact Doris at [email protected] at 603-724-7779 (in New Hampshire).

Coronado-based Courtney Liddy is again recognized nationally

UBS Wealth Management announced that Courtney Liddy, CRPC™, has been recognized by Forbes for the eighth year in a row as one of America’s Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors nationwide, in addition to being recognized for the fifth time on the Forbes Top Women Advisors Best-in-State list. Liddy has been providing financial and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients for over two decades and has also previously been recognized by Barron’s on its Top 100 Women Advisors (2021, 2023).

Forbes’ rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms. This tenth annual ranking of Forbes | SHOOK America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women with proven track records who manage cumulative assets of more than $400 billion, while the Forbes | SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State highlights more than 2,800 women across the country collectively managing nearly $4 trillion in assets.

Phat Bites & Tall Boys Happy Hour daily at Double Standard

Double Standard, which opened at 1202 Orange Avenue last month, has introduced its happy hour menu — daily from 3 to 5 pm with “phat bites” for $10 and select drinks for $5. The bites include sandwich and fry combos that can be washed down with a 25 oz Pabst Blue Ribbon tall boy or a glass of red or white wine.





