Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Business

Business Briefs: Plein Air painting, Liddy recognized nationally, Happy Hour at Double Standard

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Plein Air painting workshop with Doris Rice

Learn to paint outdoors in Coronado this spring. Doris Rice, an internationally known Watercolor Instructor, is coming to Coronado to paint Plein Air for five days, from Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, from morning until late afternoon, with different subjects featured each day.

See Doris ahead of the painting workshop at the Coronado Flower Show the weekend before. For more information, contact Doris at [email protected] at 603-724-7779 (in New Hampshire).

Coronado-based Courtney Liddy is again recognized nationally

Courtney Liddy
Courtney Liddy

UBS Wealth Management announced that Courtney Liddy, CRPC™, has been recognized by Forbes for the eighth year in a row as one of America’s Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors nationwide, in addition to being recognized for the fifth time on the Forbes Top Women Advisors Best-in-State list. Liddy has been providing financial and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients for over two decades and has also previously been recognized by Barron’s on its Top 100 Women Advisors (2021, 2023).

Forbes’ rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms. This tenth annual ranking of Forbes | SHOOK America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women with proven track records who manage cumulative assets of more than $400 billion, while the Forbes | SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State highlights more than 2,800 women across the country collectively managing nearly $4 trillion in assets.

Phat Bites & Tall Boys Happy Hour daily at Double Standard

Double Standard, which opened at 1202 Orange Avenue last month, has introduced its happy hour menu — daily from 3 to 5 pm with “phat bites” for $10 and select drinks for $5. The bites include sandwich and fry combos that can be washed down with a 25 oz Pabst Blue Ribbon tall boy or a glass of red or white wine.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Find work that fits your life; Coronado Job Fair returns April 22

Business

There’s a new therapist in town: Meet Sarah Kelly with True North Clinical Counseling

Business

Miss Match is both classic and trendy

Business

Crown Coast Pharmacy open on Orange Ave.

Business

The Kind Branch Collective: Pilates, women, moms, children, and the great outdoors

Business

Double Standard: Blue Bridge Hospitality’s new burger joint

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander boys swim team powers past Point Loma; girls fall just short

Obituaries

Lester Arthur “Art” Van Rooy, Jr. (1942-2026)

Letters to the Editor

Peggy Duncan announces candidacy for 2026 CUSD school board

Crime

Coronado crime report: Battery, robbery, drug possession

Sports

Islanders make early splash in 2026 swim season

Stage

Coronado Playhouse invites audiences to escape into laughter with “The Drowsy Chaperone”

More Local News

Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

Community News

A fix is coming for the Coronado Library’s leaky roof; solar options to be studied

City of Coronado

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

People

Funny, endearing, and a little feisty: “The Drowsy Chaperone” is anything but sleepy

Stage

Islander Track: Boys and girls win over Morse

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado students donate fresh fruit to local food pantry