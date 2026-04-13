Find work that fits your life; Coronado Job Fair returns April 22

Imagine starting your day with an ocean breeze, walking to work past charming storefronts, and stepping into a workplace where you likely know someone on the team, whether it’s neighbors, friends, or familiar faces from around the island. That’s the goal behind the Coronado Job Fair on Wednesday, April 22.

It’s an opportunity to find not just a job, but one near your home.

Hosted by Discover Coronado, the job fair will bring together local employers offering full time, part time, and seasonal positions across hospitality, retail, and professional service sectors. Job seekers of all ages are encouraged to attend, from professionals looking to advance their careers, to CHS students exploring their first roles, to retirees wanting to share their expertise, and supplement their income.

Coronado Island offers a connected, walkable environment where commutes are short, teams are close knit, and quality of life is part of the job description.

“At its core, Coronado is about balance,” said Adriana Villagrana, Project Manager for Discover Coronado. “You can build your career or explore new opportunities in an environment most people only experience on vacation.”

Locals are asked to bring their resume, a phone to scan QR codes, and their curiosity. The Coronado Job Fair is free and open to the public.

DETAILS

April 22

Winn Room, Coronado Public Library

12 to 4 p.m.

Learn more at DiscoverCoronado.com





