Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Crime

Coronado Crime report: Burglary, extortion, grand theft

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 18 to 24.

Arrests:

No arrests were recorded during this period.

Incidents reported:

April 18

  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • General disturbance: 3
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1

April 19

  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Vehicle tampering report: 1
  • Fight in progress: 1
  • Criminal threats: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
  • Throwing objects at moving vehicles: 1

April 20

  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Hit and run with injuries: 1
  • Grand theft report: 2
  • Identity theft report: 1
  • Forgery/fraud report: 1
  • Report of extortion: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Petty theft report: 1

April 21

  • Petty theft report: 2
  • Reckless driving: 3
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

April 22

  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Temporary restraining order violation report: 1

April 23

  • General disturbance: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Battery report: 1
  • Burglary report: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 3

April 24

  • General disturbance: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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