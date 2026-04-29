Coronado Crime report: Burglary, extortion, grand theft

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 18 to 24.
Arrests:
No arrests were recorded during this period.
Incidents reported:
April 18
- Noise disturbance: 2
- General disturbance: 3
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Domestic violence: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
April 19
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Vehicle tampering report: 1
- Fight in progress: 1
- Criminal threats: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Battery: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
- Throwing objects at moving vehicles: 1
April 20
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Hit and run with injuries: 1
- Grand theft report: 2
- Identity theft report: 1
- Forgery/fraud report: 1
- Report of extortion: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Petty theft report: 1
April 21
- Petty theft report: 2
- Reckless driving: 3
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
April 22
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Grand theft: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Temporary restraining order violation report: 1
April 23
- General disturbance: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Battery report: 1
- Burglary report: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 3
April 24
- General disturbance: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Reckless driving: 2
- Petty theft: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1