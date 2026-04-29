Coronado Crime report: Burglary, extortion, grand theft

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 18 to 24.

Arrests:

No arrests were recorded during this period.

Incidents reported:

April 18

Noise disturbance: 2

General disturbance: 3

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Domestic violence: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Reckless driving: 1

April 19

Noise disturbance: 1

Welfare check: 2

Vehicle tampering report: 1

Fight in progress: 1

Criminal threats: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Battery: 1

Trespassing: 1

Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1

Throwing objects at moving vehicles: 1

April 20

Noise disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Hit and run with injuries: 1

Grand theft report: 2

Identity theft report: 1

Forgery/fraud report: 1

Report of extortion: 1

Trespassing: 1

Petty theft report: 1

April 21

Petty theft report: 2

Reckless driving: 3

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

April 22

Noise disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Grand theft: 1

Petty theft: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Temporary restraining order violation report: 1

April 23

General disturbance: 1

Trespassing: 1

Battery report: 1

Burglary report: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 3

April 24

General disturbance: 1

Welfare check: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Petty theft: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1





