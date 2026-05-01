Coronado Lawn Bowling Club to host PBA-USA qualifying tournaments

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club (CLBC) is set to host the Professional Bowls Association–USA (PBA-USA) qualifying tournaments for the prestigious Bowls World Tour.

The tournaments will take place May 15–18 at the historic John D. Spreckels Bowling Green, showcasing some of the sport’s most skilled and accomplished players. Competitors will vie for the opportunity to advance to internationally recognized Bowls World Tour events including the Scottish International Open, the World Indoor Bowls Championships, and the UK Open.

Founded in 1997, the Professional Bowls Association (PBA) is a global organization with branches in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Through its qualifying events, the PBA provides elite bowlers the chance to compete in their home countries for spots in premier international competitions.

This is a rare opportunity for Coronado residents to experience high-level lawn bowling in person. Spectators are invited to attend the qualifying tournaments throughout the four-day event at the John D. Spreckels Center & Bowling Green, located at 1019 7th Street.

Admission is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to stop by at any time during the day to watch top-tier competitions and learn more about the sport. Members of the CLBC will be on hand to answer questions and provide insight into the game. Renowned Coronado International Player Angel Gomez competes on Sunday, May 17.





