Monday, April 27, 2026
Community News

News briefs: Cays Dog Park fence, SR-75 medians, Free Summer Shuttle

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Coronado Cays Park dog park fence

Installation of approximately 1,100 linear feet of new 48-inch fencing, along with gates, irrigation adjustments, and phased landscaping restoration, will soon begin around the dog run at Corponado Cays Park. Construction is scheduled from April 27 to June 30.

Work will include excavation, demolition, and construction activities, with some temporary closures in select areas such as walkways and parking. The park will remain open and operational throughout construction.

SR-75 medians improvement project

Improvements to the Caltrans-controlled SR-75 median between Pomona Avenue and Rendova Road will include new landscaping and irrigation, upgraded streetlights, and enhanced drainage.

Staging began April 13, and construction is underway with substantial completion anticipated by November.

During construction, one lane in each direction adjacent to the median will be closed daily, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

Free Summer Shuttle begins June 7

Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle will return for 2026, providing a convenient and no-cost way for residents and visitors to get around Coronado. The shuttle will run seven days a week from June 7 through September 7, from 9 am to 8 pm, with 20-minute service intervals along the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Route 904, connecting the Shores, City Hall, Orange Avenue, the Ferry Landing, and the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa.

 

 



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Coronado Times Staff
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