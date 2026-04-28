Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Community News

Coronado Woman’s Club Garage Sale; donate Wed. through Fri., shop on Saturday

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is hosting a spring Garage Sale this Saturday morning, May 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. at 801 Adella Avenue.

If you have items you would like to donate to a good cause or are you looking for some great deals, this is your opportunity.

DONATIONS:

Items to be donated (no clothes) can be dropped off this Wednesday through Friday (April 29-May 1) from 3 to 5 p.m. at 801 Adella Avenue. All proceeds will benefit the philanthropic efforts of the CWC, an all-volunteer nonprofit that is returning $25,000 this year to Coronado and San Diego organizations.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of the month from September through June at Stake Chophouse, 1309 Orange Avenue with the next gathering on May 6 at 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Membership Chair Ana Magdaleno, 619-756-9583, or visit www.coronadowomansclub.org.



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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