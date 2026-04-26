Coronado High School swim celebrates senior night and win over University City

Last Thursday was Senior Night for the Coronado High School swim team, as the Islanders celebrated 11 seniors at BBMAC before closing out the regular season with a boys and girls sweep over University City.

In the pool, the girls turned in several first-place finishes. Baleri Garces wom the 200 freestyle, Mirren Fallon claimed both the 200 IM and 500 free, Jillian Stachowicz took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Kailyn Cornell won the 100 backstroke. The Islander also captured the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays with strong performances from the aforementioned swimmers along with Isabella Kenny.

On the boys side, Devin Ertekin finished first in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, while Santi Garcia Roja won the 200 IM. Gage Everitt took first in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, Luca Morocco won the 100 free and 100 breaststroke, and Carter Mondezelewski claimed the 500 free. The boys also swept all three relay events.

The seniors capped off the meet with their final silly relay, competing in jeans for the memorable tradition.

The meet marked the end of the regular season before championship competitions start this week, hosted by CHS and BBMAC. Preliminary races begin Tuesday for girls, Wednesday for the boys, with combined finals scheduled for Friday, all at 5 pm.

Information submitted by Leigh Everitt





