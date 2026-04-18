GoFundMe to help Navy SEAL recover after accident and stroke

Rear Admiral Rich Rodriguez (U.S. Navy Seal, Retired) and Peter Stankowski have launched a fundraiser to help a retired Navy SEAL, Charles “Willy” Williamson, who served our country with honor and now faces a long road to recovery after a devastating accident and subsequent stroke. Willy’s been a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, and his family is now working hard to cover critical therapy, home modifications, and mobility needs.

Life can change in an instant.

One moment Willy was living his life with strength and resilience—the next, everything changed.

Now he’s facing a long road to recovery, and he needs help.

If you can, please consider donating to his GoFundMe or sharing the link. Even the smallest act of support can make a huge difference for Willy and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

Various fundraising events are being planned for the next few months in and around Coronado to assist Willy’s family.

Help Willy reclaim his voice, his independence, and his life.

Charles “Willy” Williamson has spent his entire life serving others.

As a Bronze Star Navy SEAL, he risked everything for his country. After his military service, he continued that commitment—honoring fallen heroes at Riverside National Cemetery, ensuring their sacrifices were never forgotten.

He’s a father. A grandfather. A man who never stopped showing up for others.

Now, he needs us to show up for him.

Learn more here.





