92nd U.S. Naval Academy Commandant announced

Capt. Clinton A. Cornell was recently selected to become the 92nd Commandant of Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. A native of Dickson City, Penn., he is a USNA Class of 2001 graduate, currently serving as Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE in San Diego, and is designated as an EOD Warfare officer with qualifications as a special operations officer, surface warfare officer, deep sea diving officer, combat craft patrol officer, and naval parachutist.

The Naval Academy Commandant is similar to the Dean of Students at a civilian university and is responsible for the day-to-day conduct, military training, and professional development of approximately 4,400 midshipmen. Cornell will step into the role during an assumption of command ceremony in June of 2026.

“I am honored to serve as Commandant of Midshipmen,” said Cornell. “It is a privilege to lead the Brigade of Midshipmen as we forge warriors – leaders of character grounded in accountability, discipline, and a relentless commitment to warfighting excellence. I am excited to return to the Naval Academy, and my family looks forward to joining a team dedicated to strengthening a culture of readiness and resilience as we prepare the next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders to deter conflict and, when called, fight and win.”

After earning his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering at the U.S. Naval Academy, Capt. Cornell went on to graduate from the National War College, earning a Master of Science degree in National Security Studies.

His sea duty and operational tours include: Damage Control Assistant, USS Dextrous (MCM 13) forward deployed to Bahrain; Officer in Charge, EOD Mobile Unit TWO Detachment 12; Officer in Charge, Riverine Squadron THREE Detachment Three; Operations Officer, EOD Mobile Unit FIVE; Executive Officer, EOD Mobile Unit TWO; and Commanding Officer, EOD Mobile Unit TWO.

While ashore, he served on the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Staff as the EOD and Diving Readiness and Requirements Officer; at the Bureau of Naval Personnel as the EOD Officer Community Manager in Millington, Tenn.; the EOD Officer Assignment and Placement Officer stationed at Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tenn.; as the Executive Officer, Navy Expeditionary Warfighting Development Center in Virginia Beach, Va.; and as the J10 (Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction) Operations Division Chief and Deputy Director at U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Fla.

His personal decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal with the Combat Distinguishing Device, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Combat Action Ribbon (two awards), Battle “E” (three awards) and various other personal and campaign awards.

At Coronado’s 2025 Memorial Day Service in Star Park, Capt. Cornell offered a tribute on behalf of the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Mobile Diving and Salvage.





