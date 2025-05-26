Honoring Their Legacy – Coronado Memorial Day Service Pays Tribute to the Fallen and Those They Left Behind

More than 500 people gathered to honor the fallen at Coronado’s Annual Memorial Day Service at Star Park on Monday, May 26. Since the Great Depression the Coronado Community has been gathering on Memorial day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation, giving their lives for the freedoms we all hold so dear. From the youngest babies in strollers to octogenarians, from military members to artists and everything in between, Coronado came out in full force, wearing their red, white and blue in a show of respect and support for those that died in service and the families they left behind.



The ceremony kicked off with a presentation of colors by the Coronado High School JROTC Color Guard and the National Anthem sung by Ms. Julia Gonzales Price.

After the invocation, provided by VFW Post Chaplain Fred Herrick, and the reading of General Logan’s 11th General Order establishing Memorial Day read by Robert Busby, Maj. Gen. Tom Savage, Commanding General First Marine Division, inspired the audience during his remarks, saying, “Today is a day set aside not for celebration, but for reflection, a day to remember those who laid down their lives for our country. … Peace is preserved by strength, and liberty survives only when we have those that are willing to defend, and yes, when we need it to defend it with their very lives. Today we remember that cost. Let us never forget that cost and let us live in a way that proves their sacrifice was not in vain.”

Gen. Savage talked a bit about the conflicts that America has fought in throughout history and the impact on those whose serve that lost brothers and sisters in arms. He then went on to speak directly to the families in attendance that have also been touched by loss, saying, “I want take a moment to directly address our Gold Star Families, no words can truly match the weight of your loss, please know this, we see you, we feel with you and we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones made; but be proud of who they were, be proud of who they are, be proud of what they have done. We are better Americans because of their service and sacrifice. As General George Patton said, ‘It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died, rather we should thank God that such men lived.’ So thank you for carrying on the legacy of your loved ones who gave their lives in defense of this great nation and thank you for letting us share in this remembrance today.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, Gen. Savage said, “To every service member, and every American, let us go from here not only remembering the fallen but living in their honor. Let us be the guardians of their legacy, faithful to our duty, faithful to our country and faithful to one another.”

Not only was this year’s event the most widely attended, it also included the most tributes honoring those who died in service. While the ceremony and guest speaker were inspiring, it is the families that pay tribute to their lost loved ones that truly signify the meaning of the day. Through the years this ceremony has allowed attendees to watch children who have lost their parents grow up, parents who have lost their children continue to hold their memories dear, spouses who have lost pieces of their heart but continue to live life in honor of the legacy left behind, all these lives have been unimaginably changed by the sacrifices of their loved ones.

From the Prout family who honored Rear Admiral James Prout III who died in 1995, to the Keating Family who honored Chief Special Warfare Operator Charles Keating IV who was killed in action in 2016 in Iraq, the laying of the tributes began. When young Kennedy Chambers and her mother Mikale placed a tribute to her father, Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers who died on mission in 2024, the sound of silence was deafening.

Gold Star fiancé Rebecca Lincoln and her son Remington honored Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Remington Peters, Emcee Christian Ellinger Col. USMC (Ret.) read the tribute, “On May 28th, 2017, a fearless warrior & skilled operator, lost his life. U.S. Navy SEAL Remington Peters courageously served combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and was then assigned to the elite Navy Leap Frog Parachute Team. S01 Peters was tragically killed at a New York Fleet Week Memorial Day demonstration from a parachute accident. As impressive as Remington was as a Navy SEAL, nothing compared to the love and dedication he felt towards his family, country, and friends. As stated by his family, “Although our time with him was cut short, we are so grateful that we were blessed with such a positive and principled loving man. He is painfully missed. No words could do justice, but we are so grateful for all that he taught us, and all the love he gave us in his 27 wonderful years.” Remi will be forever missed, yet never forgotten. His namesake is carried on with Rebecca’s new son, Remington. We shall thank God that such men lived. Heaven favors the brave. Long Live The Brotherhood.”

The other tributes included:

Captain Edmund B. Taylor Jr. (died 1972) tribute by Gold Star son Edmund B. Taylor III, Edmund B. Taylor IV, Mallory Joan Taylor and Dallas Taylor.

Lieutenant J.G. Carl Berghult (died 1969) tribute by Gold Star wife, Jane Berghult-Stewart.

Lieutenant Commander William J. Thompson (died 1968) tribute by Gold Star Daughter

Lisa Thompson, Tom Herman, Jake Herman and Ryan Herman.

Cmdr. Clyde Ray ‘Tex’ Welch (died 1966) tribute by his brother CAPT Rodger Welch USN (Ret).

SPC Robert David Ponder (died 2009) tribute by sister Anna Buell and nieces Alivia and Daisy Buell.

A number of local organizations also offered tributes during the ceremony, including the partner organizations that join together each year to coordinate the Memorial Day Service:

General Henry D. Slyer Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2422; Silver Strand Chapter, Military Officers Association of America; Navy League of the United States, Coronado Council; and Marine Corps League, Coronado Detachment.

In an interview with Capt. Chris Merwin USN (Ret.), President, Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA, Merlin shared his thoughts on the Coronado Memorial Day tradition saying, “The Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA is honored to partner with the VFW, Navy League and Marine Corps League to host this solemn event to remember our fallen heroes. It is especially poignant since so many of them were stationed on the bases that Coronado hosts. It is always very rewarding to see the community come out in support of a special day like Memorial Day.” The members of the Silver Strand Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America presented their tribute to “honor the memory of all fallen warriors who gave their all so that we might live in peace and freedom and to the gold star families they left behind. We salute all those who have gone before as well as who continue to carry America’s torch today.”

Capt. Greg Keithley USN (Ret.), and Capt. Rodger Welch, USN (Ret.) of The Tailhook Association and Tailhook Educational Foundation offered a tribute for for all fallen aviators.

Vietnam Veterans LT Bill Lipman, USN (Ret.) and Cmdr. Don Crawford, USN (Ret.), and Ms. Beth Holland of the Navy SEAL Foundation offered a tribute to honor every member of Naval Special Warfare that has given the ultimate sacrifice.

Capt. Clint Cornell, USN, Commodore EOD Group ONE, offered a tribute on behalf of the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Mobile Diving and Salvage for “all EOD and diving professionals who bravely gave their lives, to the fine men and women we served alongside, and to you, our neighbors, friends, and families.”

The final two tributes came from the Coronado Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops, who not only presented tributes but also volunteered to help set up the 400 chairs and hand out programs and poppies at the event.

Capt. John Nolan USN (Ret.) was the lead organizer for the event and a volunteer at the local VFW. He has been honored to lead the efforts and said the event wouldn’t be possible without all the great support from the Veteran Organization, the support from the Coronado City Staff, the Mayor’s proclamation, the support of the City Council and wonderful local guest speakers. He is thankful for the collaboration with the High School JROTC, local military commands that supported the event, the Fire Department and the Scouts. John is growing the event as attendance grows, adding on 100 extra chairs this year for a total of 400 seats, and bringing in John Volk to provide a great sound system so the large crowd can hear. Once the event at Star Park concluded, guests were invited to the VFW for a light lunch hosted by the partner veteran organizations.





