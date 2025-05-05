Valor App Launches in Coronado – Helping Military Save Money at Local Businesses

The Valor team is celebrating the launch of their new app in Coronado May 5-9 with a series of pop-up activations at participating local businesses, offering freebies to military families that sign up for their free app at joinvalor.com. Coronado resident and Navy Veteran Rylan Touhy is one of the founding members of Valor and is excited to share this new app with Active Duty Military, Veterans and their family members. Rylan is a 2016 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served in the Civil Engineering Corps before leaving the Navy to pursue a career that combines his creative passions with his love for the military.

Rylan kicked off “Valor Week” by greeting members outside of Trident Coffee where interested patrons could get a free cup of cold brew or coffee after downloading the Valor App. Rylan said, “Our mission is to help military families… we want to make a tangible impact in their lives, and by saving them thousands of dollars a year, we are one small step closer to achieving our goal. At its core the military discount is a uniquely American thing, we want to make it easier for military members to find the businesses that offer a discount and to take advantage of that discount without having to ask for it.”

The team at Valor understands that it can be awkward for military members or families to ask if a business offers a military discount, so they developed an app to both identify what businesses offer discounts and make it so that members get the discount without having to ask for it.

The behind-the-scenes software design and partnerships Valor has developed make it seamless for the user to get their discount from the merchants just by paying for their purchases using their personal credit card that is linked to the app. Once a purchase is made the discount will be deposited as cash into the wallet of the app and can then be transferred, with no transaction fees, directly into their bank account. Matt Waymouth (pictured above) is one of the software engineers working behind the scenes to make the app user friendly while integrating seamlessly with established banking and identity applications.

Nicky Rottens is participating in valor week by offering 50% off for those who have signed up with the Valor app throughout the week. Since it opened, Nicky Rottens has always offered a generous military discount of 15% and they are excited to be a participating business with the Valor app. Isaac Micha, co-owner of Nicky Rottens, said he partnered with Valor because he loves their mission, is impressed by their founders and because Nicky Rottens is very close with the Base and supportive of the military. Isaac looks forward to supporting Valor in getting the word out about their product so more people can take advantage of local discounts as a thank you for serving our country. Isaac also owns the Bay Books Coffee Bar and is offering a free coffee or latte on Tuesday May 6 from 7 to 9 am for those with the Valor app.

The team at Valor is small but mighty. They are made up of both military veterans and civilians with a passion to support the military and their families. The Valor app is exclusive to Coronado right now and as the business grows they hope to expand their reach to San Diego County and beyond. For more information follow them on Instagram and Facebook @valor.sandiego.





