“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” – A Fitting Farewell to the Franchise

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” official movie poster (missionimpossible.com)

It is the end of an era with the release of the eighth and final “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” that opened in theaters on May 23. With breathtaking scenes, an excellent musical score that builds tension at the right moments, and some poignant moments, this action packed film will not disappoint its fan base. Others might consider it over the top, with too many impossible tasks, too many unbelievable scenarios that just happen to work out, a villain that is just a little too insane, a hero who holds the future of mankind in his hands, but it is Mission: Impossible where nothing is impossible.

Tom Cruise and his team in “Mission: Impossible – Th Final Reckoning” (missionimpossible.com)

The epic scenery from the Arctic to the Congo, from the depths of the ocean to the clouds, is visually stunning. There is so much packed into this 2 hour and 45 minute film in which Tom Cruise, playing Ethan Hunt, flies planes through canyons, deep dives through sunken submarines, jumps out of an Osprey and runs and runs and runs. Interlaced with the action are deep conversations with members of his team, specifically Luther Stickell played by Ving Rhames. While much of the film is meant to keep you on the edge of your seat, the dialogue between Ethan and Luther is heart-felt, thought-provoking and relevant in this day and age.

The Arctic (missionimpossible.com)

The film was supported by the Department of Defense, which provided military assets and access, bringing accuracy to the film. As a former carrier aviator, I enjoyed the scenes from the flight deck of the USS George H.W. Bush and was happy to learn that actor Hannah Waddington, who plays the Navy Admiral on board, and Tom Cruise both enjoyed interacting with the crew during the filming in the Adriatic Sea in March 2023. I was also happy to learn that according to the DOD, “Ahead of the movie’s opening in theaters, Cruise and McQuarrie met with Gold Star families, wounded warriors and service members before a private viewing of the film in San Antonio.” Films like this bring awareness to the incredible professionalism of the U.S. military and highlight their mission of being ready to respond to crisis or threats around the world, around the clock.

Actor Tom Cruise fist-bumps a Navy sailor during a meet and greet with the crew aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush while filming “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” March 2, 2023. (Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Novalee Manzella)
“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” actress Hannah Waddingham, center, greets crew members aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush during a break in filming on the ship’s flight deck, March 1, 2023. Official Navy File Photo.

The film also incorporated a tribute to the past seven films, its actors and their missions as they wrapped up the story in this final send-off. Cruise stayed true to his commitment to realism in which he does as many of the intense stunts himself, and is passionate about his team. All-in-all, if you enjoy action packed films that keep you on the edge of your seat, with over the top stunts and unbelievable scenarios, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” will not disappoint.



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

